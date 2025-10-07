October 7th: The Day I Realized “Never Again” Was a Lie
Read this and feel your bones rattle.
October 7, 2023 — the morning rose ordinary, the noon was not.
The planet learned what it means to watch a people slaughtered and then argue about the price.
The world did not only fail us — it revealed itself.
Hear me:
this is not a complaint.
this is an indictment.
We were taught “Never Again” as if it were a comforting …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.