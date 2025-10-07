Subscribe

Read this and feel your bones rattle.

October 7, 2023 — the morning rose ordinary, the noon was not.

The planet learned what it means to watch a people slaughtered and then argue about the price.

The world did not only fail us — it revealed itself.

Hear me:

this is not a complaint.

this is an indictment.

We were taught “Never Again” as if it were a comforting …