Zionism isn’t some polite dinner-table idea. It’s the oldest national homecoming on earth. It’s the Jewish people returning to their land — the one piece of God-given earth that has our language, our graves, our covenant, our prophets, and our blood soaked into its hills. Yet in a world with fifty-two Muslim nations — not fifty-two mosques, not fifty-two traditions — fifty-two sovereign Muslim states — we’re told that the one Jewish state is “colonialism.”

That’s not ignorance. That’s not confusion. That’s weaponized hate wearing an intellectual mask. That’s antisemitism dressed in a college sweater, screaming “colonizer” with the moral compass of a drunk pirate.

Let’s say it out loud: anyone who thinks Jews returning to Israel is “colonialism” in a world stuffed with Muslim countries from Morocco to Malaysia is either a moron or a raging antisemite — usually both.

You want a list? Fine. Let’s do this loud and clear.

Afghanistan, Algeria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Gambia, Guinea, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine (yes, they demand a state before they’ve even built a civilization), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, UAE, Uzbekistan, Yemen, and those are just the official ones — plus every country where Islam is de facto the law of the land.

That’s an Islamic empire stretching from the Atlantic to the Pacific, from North Africa to Central Asia. Millions of square miles. Oil dripping out of the sand. Palaces built on petro-fortunes. Fifty-two Muslim flags flying high like a stacked deck of Middle Eastern monopoly — but the Jews, after 3,000 years of exile, are “colonizers.”

Colonizers?

We spoke Hebrew in that land before the English spoke English.

We built Jerusalem before Rome had emperors.

We produced kings in Israel while Europe still painted itself blue and prayed to trees.

Israel is the only country on the planet where its indigenous people actually came back from exile, revived their ancient language, rebuilt their capital, and made the desert bloom — and instead of being celebrated, Jews get lecture hall lynched by mediocre activists with Che Guevara T-shirts and zero historical IQ.

This isn’t a debate. This isn’t “politics.”

This is the ancient addiction to hating Jews with a modern marketing campaign.

The world is happy with fifty-two Muslim nations. It applauds dozens of Christian ones. It tolerates atheist ones that worship the state as god. But one Jewish state? One sovereign homeland for the Jews who have been slaughtered, expelled, ghettoized, burned, exiled, demonized, and butchered for millennia?

Suddenly the world becomes a PhD in “intersectional anticolonial theory.”

Give me a break.

Anyone who denies the Jewish right to Israel in a world overflowing with Muslim and Christian states isn’t fighting colonialism; they’re fighting Jewish existence. And that kind of person doesn’t need debate, nuance, or respect. They belong right where history tosses every failed tyrant, every ideological bigot, every Jew-hating coward who tried to stop us:

the garbage bin of history — where we bury those who try to bury us.

Am Yisrael Chai. 💥🇮🇱

