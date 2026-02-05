Subscribe

Here’s the through-line nobody wants to admit exists, because once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

A Jewish police officer in New Jersey reports antisemitism and gets punished for it.

Jewish students in Michigan get assaulted for answering “yes” to a single question.

Jews in Europe hide mezuzot inside their homes again like it’s 1938 with better Wi-Fi.

And somewhere underground, Ali Khamenei is binge-watching television in a bunker while promising, with a straight face, that Israel is the real danger to humanity.

Same story. Different accents.

Let’s start with the “cheap Jew” joke, because it always starts with jokes.

A non-Jewish cop calling himself “a cheap Jew” in front of a Jewish colleague is not banter. It’s a diagnostic test. It checks whether Jews still know their place. Laugh along and you’re tolerated. Object and you’re the problem.

Officer Christopher Wagner didn’t laugh. He did the unthinkable. He reported it. And the system responded the way systems always respond when Jews refuse to absorb abuse quietly. Investigation. Retaliation. Career sabotage. Smiling paperwork.

This is not a failure of diversity training. This is institutional muscle memory.

Fast forward to a college campus. An 18-year-old screams “F*** Israel, F*** the Jewish people” while kicking the door of a Jewish center. Not a government building. Not a military base. A place where kids eat Shabbat dinner.

And the punishment is a misdemeanor and a fine that wouldn’t cover a semester’s parking tickets.

Subscribe

Ask yourself why antisemitism is always “contextual” and “complicated” while every other hatred is instantly legible.

Because Jews are the only group whose safety is conditional.

Now pan the camera east.

On Eretz Nehederet, Israel’s comedy writers do something lethal to tyrants. They mock them. They turn fear into ridicule. They take Ali Khamenei, the man whose regime hangs gays, beats women, exports terror, and openly fantasizes about wiping Israel off the map, and they reduce him to what he really is.

A paranoid old man hiding underground, bored out of his mind, terrified of consequences.

That is why dictators hate Jews. Not because Jews are powerful, but because Jews refuse to be impressed.

While Western elites lecture Israel about restraint, the man funding Hamas and Hezbollah is literally hiding in a bunker complaining about TV shows running too long. The same regime chanting “Death to Israel” is afraid of Israeli defense systems like Arrow missile defense system, and even more afraid of Jewish humor.

Because humor means you’re not afraid.

And that’s the real crime.

Subscribe

Zionism is not tanks or borders. Zionism is the refusal to live on your knees. It is the decision to stop outsourcing Jewish survival to polite institutions that issue statements after Jews get hurt.

Zionism is the answer to every “cheap Jew” joke.

Zionism is the answer to every locker note, every slur, every assault disguised as activism.

Zionism is the answer to every ayatollah who promises Jewish extinction from a safe underground room.

I walk outside and see the hills leading to Jerusalem. I don’t need permission. I don’t need approval. I don’t need moral validation from people who have never once protected Jews when it actually mattered.

I am here because my family survived people who swore we wouldn’t. I am here because every attempt to erase us failed. I am here because Jewish history doesn’t end when antisemites get bored or rebrand themselves as “anti-Zionists.”

Call that arrogance if it makes you feel better.

History calls it continuity.

Subscribe

The cop who spoke up is punished.

The student who screams hatred is excused.

The tyrant who calls for genocide hides underground.

And the Jew? The Jew is still standing.

That’s the part that drives them insane.

Because after everything, after Europe, after the Middle East, after campuses, courts, police departments, and bunkers, the same unbearable fact remains.

We are still here.

We are still laughing.

We are still building.

And no amount of rage, jokes, threats, or bureaucratic retaliation has managed to finish the job.

That is why Zionism is called a crime.

Not because it harms anyone.

But because it proves the hatred failed.

Subscribe