Voice of Zion

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Sarcastic Old Goat News's avatar
Sarcastic Old Goat News
8h

Sorry, my friend. You missed Israel's biggest sin. Israel introduced MORALITY to the world, and for that, people can not forgive Israel.

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Beth Fleet's avatar
Beth Fleet
9h

Need to pack!!!!

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