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While crowds around the world were marching, screaming, waving placards, blocking roads and performing their weekly theatrical production of Everything Is Israel’s Fault, I was standing barefoot on the beach in Ashdod with my son.

The Mediterranean was warm. The sky was a ridiculous shade of blue. Children were charging into the waves. Families were unpacking watermelons, schnitzel sandwiches and enough food to survive a minor siege. Lifeguards were shouting at teenagers who had temporarily mistaken themselves for dolphins.

Israel was not collapsing.

Israel was living.

And apparently that is deeply offensive to people.

My being on the beach should not anger you. You should join me. Ashdod has miles of golden coastline, warm water, cold drinks and considerably fewer graduate students explaining the Middle East through a megaphone.

What should anger you is the grotesque, completely irrational and increasingly deranged global obsession with Israel.

Let us introduce a few numbers into the conversation, because facts are notoriously inconvenient when everyone is busy shouting.

Israel covers roughly 22,000 square kilometers.

That is about 0.015% of the Earth’s land area.

Not fifteen percent.

Not one percent.

Not even one-tenth of one percent.

Approximately 0.015%.

You could remove Israel from a world map and most people would need a magnifying glass and a patient geography teacher to notice the difference.

Israel’s population is approximately 10 million people.

That is roughly 0.12% of the world’s population.

One-tenth of one percent of humanity.

There are individual cities and metropolitan areas with more people than the entire State of Israel. Tokyo has more. Delhi has more. Shanghai has more. São Paulo has more. Yet nobody is closing bridges in Chicago because they are furious about municipal policy in Shanghai.

Israel’s economy is worth roughly $600 billion a year.

That sounds substantial because Israel has built an extraordinary economy, but it still represents well under one percent of global GDP, roughly around half of one percent.

Israel is not one of the twenty largest countries by population.

It is not one of the twenty largest countries by land area.

It is not one of the twenty largest economies.

It does not control most of the world’s oil.

It does not control global shipping.

It does not command a massive empire.

It does not possess colonies scattered across continents.

It does not have hundreds of millions of citizens or millions of soldiers.

It is a tiny Jewish democracy wedged into a violent region, roughly the size of New Jersey, with a population smaller than many major cities.

Yet Israel somehow occupies about 97% of the emotional bandwidth of every activist who recently discovered international relations on TikTok.

The arithmetic is psychotic.

Israel occupies 0.015% of the world’s land, but apparently occupies half the protest signs manufactured on Earth.

Israel contains 0.12% of humanity, yet receives what feels like 75% of the emergency moral lectures from people who cannot name five countries bordering Sudan.

Israel produces less than 0.5% of the world’s economy, but consumes approximately 100% of the attention of celebrities whose previous contribution to diplomacy was posting a black square on Instagram.

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There are nearly two hundred countries in the world.

Wars are raging.

Dictators imprison political opponents.

Women are beaten for showing their hair.

Christians are murdered in churches.

Muslims are slaughtered by other Muslims.

Minority communities are erased.

Children are forced into militias.

Entire populations are displaced.

Governments torture dissidents in underground prisons.

Slave markets still exist.

Drug cartels control territory.

Terrorist organizations openly celebrate murder.

Millions of people are starving in conflicts most protesters could not identify even if the countries involved were printed across their reusable water bottles.

But Israel?

Israel gets the marches.

Israel gets the campus encampments.

Israel gets the emergency meetings.

Israel gets the boycotts.

Israel gets the screaming.

Israel gets the masked mobs.

Israel gets the international legal theater.

Israel gets the obsessive twenty-four-hour moral autopsy performed by people who would struggle to locate the Mediterranean Sea.

A nation consisting of one person out of every eight hundred human beings has somehow been promoted to the central villain of civilization.

That is not normal political criticism.

That is obsession wearing a humanitarian costume.

Israel does not occupy the world.

It occupies their minds.

It occupies their timelines.

It occupies their weekends.

It occupies their university quads.

It occupies their identity.

Some of these people wake up thinking about Israel, spend their afternoons shouting about Israel and fall asleep posting about Israel.

I live here, and even I do not think about Israel as much as these people do.

I occasionally have other responsibilities.

The electric bill arrives.

The children need dinner.

Someone forgot to take the chicken out of the freezer.

Civilization continues.

And while the professional outrage industry was producing another shipment of slogans, I was on the beach in Ashdod with my son, watching the waves roll onto the shore of the Jewish state.

We were not plotting global domination.

We were trying to stop sand from getting into the food.

We failed.

Sand got into everything.

That is the real occupation nobody discusses.

Here is my advice to the people who spend their lives protesting Israel:

Visit.

Seriously.

You are already emotionally invested. You might as well earn some airline miles.

Come see the country you have spent years discussing without ever experiencing.

Here are twenty reasons.

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1. Ashdod’s beaches

Start where I started. Warm Mediterranean water, wide beaches, families everywhere and sunsets that make political hysteria look even more ridiculous.

2. Jerusalem

Three thousand years of Jewish memory compressed into stone, prayer, argument, archaeology and traffic. Every empire wanted it. None could erase its Jewish soul.

3. The Kotel

Stand where Jews have prayed, mourned and dreamed for generations. No slogan can compete with the sight of people pressing handwritten prayers into ancient stone.

4. The Dead Sea

Float at the lowest point on Earth while gravity temporarily resigns from its position.

5. Masada

Climb before sunrise and watch the desert ignite in gold. History here does not whisper. It grabs you by the shoulders.

6. Machane Yehuda

Spices, fruit, coffee, shouting vendors, music and food so good it could end several diplomatic disputes if diplomats were less tedious.

7. Tel Aviv

Beaches, restaurants, technology, art, nightlife and dogs with stronger social calendars than most adults.

8. The Galilee

Green hills, vineyards, ancient synagogues, forests and villages layered with Jewish, Christian, Muslim and Druze history.

9. The Golan Heights

Waterfalls, volcanic landscapes, wineries, hiking trails and strategic views that explain more about Israeli security than twelve hours of cable television.

10. The Judean Hills

Terraced vineyards, biblical roads and communities built across the same hills where Jewish history unfolded thousands of years ago.

11. Caesarea

Roman ruins beside turquoise water, because apparently Israel did not have enough historical drama already.

12. Acre

Crusader tunnels, Ottoman walls, markets, mosques, synagogues and Mediterranean views piled into one ancient port.

13. Safed

Mysticism, blue doors, stone alleyways, art and mountain air. Judaism’s spiritual imagination seems to hang in the atmosphere.

14. The Negev

Vast desert, red cliffs, craters and silence so complete that even social-media activists might briefly stop talking.

15. Israeli food

Hummus, shawarma, sabich, shakshuka, bourekas, falafel, grilled fish, fresh bread and arguments over which restaurant makes the best version of everything.

16. The people

Israelis will correct your driving, criticize your clothing, tell you how to raise your children and then invite you home for dinner.

17. The diversity

Jews from Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas. Muslims, Christians, Druze, Bedouin, Circassians, Armenians and others sharing one tiny, loud, complicated country.

18. The archaeology

In most countries, construction workers find pipes. In Israel, they uncover a palace, an ancient road or a synagogue and accidentally delay the project by two thousand years.

19. Friday afternoon

Shops close. Roads quiet down. Families gather. The rhythm of an ancient people settles over a modern state as Shabbat approaches.

20. Reality

The real Israel is infinitely more complicated, humane, beautiful, frustrating, diverse and alive than the cartoon version sold at protests.

That is what should make you furious.

Not that I was enjoying the beach.

Not that my son and I were swimming.

Not that Israeli families were laughing beneath umbrellas while the Mediterranean rolled gently onto the shore.

You should be furious that millions of people have allowed propaganda to rob them of curiosity.

They have been trained to hate a place they have never seen.

They condemn people they have never met.

They repeat history they have never studied.

They scream about geography they could not identify.

They obsess over a country comprising 0.015% of the world’s land, 0.12% of its people and less than 0.5% of its economy, while vast portions of human suffering pass unnoticed behind them.

That imbalance is not justice.

It is not compassion.

It is not intellectual seriousness.

It is a global fixation so wildly disproportionate that future historians will require several stiff drinks to explain it.

While the world was protesting Israel, I was on the beach in Ashdod with my son.

They were collecting slogans.

We were collecting memories.

They were shouting about a country they had never experienced.

We were living in it.

And judging by the sunset, the warm Mediterranean water and the sound of Jewish children laughing freely on the coast of their ancestral homeland, I know exactly who had the better afternoon.

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