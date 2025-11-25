Get 20% off for 1 year

Enough. Pack the bags. No more polite debates about “Jewish continuity” in the Diaspora. No more intellectual panels wondering what America might look like in five years or whether the next election will be good for Jews. The future of the Jewish people is not in Congress, not in the Senate, not in Ivy League clubs, not behind police barricades guarding synagogues in New York. The future of the Jewish people has wheels, lands on a tarmac in Tel Aviv, and kisses the ground of the only home on Earth where a Jew doesn’t need permission to exist.

Because let’s stop pretending. Hatred isn’t rising—it’s sprinting. In New York City, the city built by immigrant sweat and Jewish brains, there has been a 350% spike in violent antisemitic attacks, and the ink isn’t even dry on the latest police report. In London, parents now drop off their kids at Jewish schools with armed guards like they’re escorting gold to a vault. In Toronto, they screamed “Gas the Jews” with the same enthusiasm you’d use ordering fries. In France, Jews are told to “go back to Israel”—thank you for the advice, we’ll take it. In Sydney, mobs yelled “Kill the Jews” while the police recommended Jews stay home for their safety. That isn’t tolerance. That’s a countdown.

Get 20% off for 1 year

No society in the Diaspora has ever avoided this climax. Not one. Babylon welcomed Jews—until they didn’t. Spain crowned Jewish ministers—until they burned us alive. Germany celebrated Jewish scientists and doctors—until it built ovens. Iran loved Jewish business—until it shackled anyone wearing a kippah. Russia loved Jewish music—right until it arrested Jewish parents teaching Hebrew. France loved Jewish art—until it demanded the Jews leave. America claims it loves Jews now; they hide it behind a smile, a diversity statement, and a grant for “interfaith dialogue,” but the growl is underneath. It is the same growl our ancestors heard for 3,000 years. It never changes. It just waits.

And yes, there are those who argue that we need Jews in the Diaspora, that we must “influence politics,” “support Israel from abroad,” “defend Jewish interests internationally.” This is not an evil idea. It is not stupid. But it is a gamble, and history has never let us collect the winnings. Jews in the Diaspora are always guests—well-fed guests, educated guests, powerful guests, but guests. And a guest’s safety is determined by the mood of the host. If the host falls into recession, if the host gets angry, if the host elects a demagogue, if the host grows jealous, suddenly the guest becomes the problem. And when Jews become “the problem,” history starts sharpening its knives.

The Torah didn’t leave us guessing. It didn’t say exile was a cultural choice. It said exile is a wound, and Israel is the healing. “You shall possess the land and settle in it”—not flirt with it in the summer. Not donate to it occasionally. Not fly in for bar mitzvahs and weddings. Possess it. Settle it. Ramban said living in Israel is a commandment for all generations. Not when convenient. Not when safe. Always. And the Talmud didn’t mince words either: “Whoever lives in Eretz Yisrael is as one who has a God.” Meaning that every day of exile dulls our soul, weakens our spine, and shrinks our national memory.

Our ancestors didn’t endure pogroms, camps, inquisitions, and expulsions so their great-grandchildren could cower behind bulletproof glass at synagogue. They didn’t whisper “Next year in Jerusalem” like a fairytale. They said it with cracked lips as they starved. They said it while running for their lives. They said it while watching their cities burn. They said it because they knew: either we come home, or eventually, the world pushes us there with fire.

Aliyah isn’t a dream anymore. It isn’t a poetic idea for diaspora fundraisers. It isn’t something Jews should “consider.” It is the global alarm clock ringing so loud even the deaf can hear it. Aliyah turns Jews from tolerated minorities into sovereign owners of destiny. Aliyah turns a Jew from a target into a guardian. Aliyah strengthens the Israeli army, its economy, its culture, its future. Every Jew who lands here adds armor to the nation. Every child who grows up here adds eternity to the language. Every family that plants roots here makes Israel not just defensible, but unstoppable.

The world is whispering, screaming, pushing, threatening, warning: “Go to Israel.” And you know what? For once in history, we should listen. Not because they hate us. Because we’re done waiting to find out how much they hate us.

It’s time. Your ancestors are watching. The land is calling. Stop waiting for safety in places that are warming up the ovens of history. Stop praying for a future in countries that are already sharpening their political guillotines.

Come home before the world makes the decision for you. Come home because you choose life. Come home because Israel isn’t the escape route—it’s the destination. Come home because the answer to the Jewish question was, is, and always will be Aliyah.

Get up. Pack bags. Come home.