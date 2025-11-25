Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson's avatar
RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson
Nov 25

An ESSENTIAL movie for our people in our present

I suggest all view;

THE VOYAGE OF THE DAMNED

it opened even my eyes and soul

of the plight of our people and the dynamic we are facing as the world has turned against Jewish light. Some awesome actors of yore tell it like it was and we need to immerse ourselves in this specific history to strengthen we of the B'rit,

in purpose together. The picture Yonah displays of the ship aligns directly with this film.

WE ARE ONE,

WE ARE IMMORTAL LIGHT

KNOW I PRAY FOR YOU ALWAYS

G-D BLESS YOU

MY JEWISH PEOPLE

FOREVER.

shashanna kocinski
Nov 25

This was a tricky one for me. I understand and agree with the sentiment. However, there are those of us who are too unhealthy to move - not just to Israel but even interstitial. So, I am left feeling guilty.

