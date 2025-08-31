Palestine: Hitler’s Ghost in a Keffiyeh on a UN Internship
Palestinian nationalism is not a movement. It’s not even a people. It’s a traveling circus of Nazi cosplay, with Hamas clowns juggling Molotov cocktails while the Western liberal audience claps politely like they’ve just seen Shakespeare. Let’s be honest: the entire concept of “Palestine” is the greatest scam since Bernie Madoff convinced rich Manhattan…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.