Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aaron Rubin's avatar
Aaron Rubin
Nov 18

Haaretz has reported that Harvard has a secret archive of Israeliana in case the real thing ceases to exist, like, you know, Hitler’s planned “Museum of an extinct race.” Oh, and just for the historical record, there already is a Palestinian state. It’s called Jordan. Too bad the world will not recognize a real stateless nation—the 50 million strong Kurdish people who lost 11,000 fighters against ISIS on behalf of an ungrateful West. I hope Netanyahu will stand firm against the inevitable pressure from the anti-Semitic “international community” (including the Red-Green terror supporter known as the UN) and will also show spine—albeit diplomatic—in telling President Trump not just no Palestine state ever adjacent to Israel, but HELL NO!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
Nov 18

There is no other as clear cut archaeological and historical evidence as is for the State of Israel. Many prior religious and political conquerors tried to erase it and they all failed. And the UN keeps trying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Voices of Zion
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture