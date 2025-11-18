Subscribe

Let’s start with the simple, terrifying truth: the success of Palestinian nationalism should scare every freedom-loving human on this planet. Why? Because if a completely manufactured identity—stitched together by the KGB, super-glued by antisemitic academics, and marketed like knockoff sneakers at a New York subway station—can convince half the world it’s a nation… then ANYONE can.

If that egg never hatched, never fertilized, never mutated, never existed—can suddenly hatch itself into a “people,” then what stops ANY group from inventing themselves tomorrow?

What’s next?

The United Federation of Smurfs demanding a seat at the UN?

The People’s Republic of Hogwarts filing a case at The Hague?

“Free Narnia” marches in Times Square?

Don’t laugh. We just watched the world fall for “Free Palestine,” a cause with the same historical legitimacy as a vegan brisket.

Subscribe

And here’s the truly insane part—they pulled it off.

A fake people, with a fake identity, based on a fake narrative, built on land that never belonged to them, claiming to be indigenous to a place their own grandparents didn’t know existed.

And it WORKED.

This should terrify every citizen of every Western country. Because if this fraud flies, ANY fraud can fly.

You like your nation?

You enjoy democracy?

You enjoy borders, identity, facts, history?

TOO BAD.

If the world can decide overnight that an invented nation deserves your sympathy and your tax dollars, then your own nation—your REAL one—can be erased just as easily.

American? British? French? Doesn’t matter.

Some activist with a flag drawn in MS Paint can declare:

“Actually, this was always the land of the Indigenous Potato People, and we demand reparations.”

And boom—the UN will hold a special session.

And then there’s the comedy.

The absolute absurdity.

The dark humor of the whole thing.

Imagine a people SO committed to their narrative that the moment you ask one historical question—just ONE—they burst into flames.

“Name one Palestinian king.”

Spontaneous combustion.

“Name one Palestinian civilization.”

Whole building explodes.

“Name one Palestinian coin.”

Meteor hits the earth.

These people have less archaeological evidence than Atlantis, and even Atlantis at least had the decency to be described by Plato.

But don’t get distracted by the satire, because here comes the straight talk:

A world that rewards fake history over real history is a world in danger.

A world that punishes truth and indulges fantasy collapses.

A world that gives Jew-hatred a new mask called “Palestinian nationalism” is repeating the darkest chapters of the 20th century.

This isn’t theoretical.

It’s not academic.

It’s not a meme.

It is the single most successful propaganda operation since the Protocols of the Elders of Zion—and it weaponized ignorance, guilt, and the West’s collapsing spine.

And now the same mechanism threatens every Western nation:

erase history, invent victims, guilt the majority, weaponize emotion, destroy sovereignty.

That’s why this matters.

Not just for Israel.

Not just for Jews.

But for every country that still believes freedom comes from truth—not TikTok mythology.

If a fake nation can almost destroy a real one, then free nations everywhere better wake up before they become the next target of someone else’s invented identity-politics fairy tale.

This isn’t just a rant.

It’s a siren.

And the world better hear it—before the fakest “people” in history become the blueprint for everyone who wants power without history, claims without truth, and borders without reality.

Subscribe