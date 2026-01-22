Subscribe

Here’s the truth nobody wants to say out loud because it destroys the fake narrative: Palestinian political culture isn’t just propaganda-driven, it’s structurally narcissistic and clinically dishonest. Not “political spin.” Not “competing narratives.” Not “different perspectives.” Straight-up pathological lying wrapped in moral theater and sold as liberation.

This isn’t resistance. This is performance art for Western guilt addicts.

Every story follows the same script. Innocent victim. Evil Jew. Dead child. Destroyed home. Tears on cue. Camera angle perfect. No context. No causality. No Hamas. No rockets. No tunnels. No weapons. No jihadi theology. No martyr payments. No child soldiers. No incitement. No schools named after murderers. No TV shows praising stabbing Jews. No maps erasing Israel. No “kill the Jews” chants in kindergarten. None of that exists in the cinematic universe. It’s just Disney meets genocide illusion, except the body count is real and the lies are industrial scale.

Narcissism 101: I am always the victim. I am never responsible. Everyone else is the abuser. Reality must bend to my feelings. Accountability is violence. Consequences are oppression. Facts are propaganda. Evidence is racism. Self-defense is genocide. Losing wars you start is colonialism. Teaching your kids to hate Jews is “culture.” Sending teenagers to stab civilians is “resistance.” Using hospitals as military bases is “humanitarian struggle.” Building terror tunnels under schools is “infrastructure development.” Stealing aid money is “governance.” Killing your own people for dissent is “unity.”

It’s a psychological disorder wearing a keffiyeh with a fake flag.

And the lying isn’t even subtle. It’s not sophisticated deception. It’s toddler-level fantasy with UN branding.

“We have no weapons.”

“We have no tunnels.”

“We don’t use civilians.”

“We don’t use hospitals.”

“We don’t use schools.”

“We don’t use mosques.”

“We don’t use ambulances.”

“We don’t use children.”

“We don’t target civilians.”

“We don’t teach hate.”

“We don’t want Israel destroyed.”

Every single one of these statements has been disproven on camera. On their own cameras. On their own broadcasts. On their own social media. On their own TV channels. On their own Telegram. On their own martyr posters. On their own schoolbooks. On their own sermons. On their own speeches. On their own parades. On their own charters. On their own songs. On their own funerals. On their own TikToks.

And yet they repeat it anyway. Not because it’s believable. But because narcissists don’t lie to convince you. They lie to assert dominance over reality. The lie itself is the power move. “I will say this and you will repeat it.” “I will deny this and you will defend me.” “I will contradict myself and you will rationalize it.” “I will show you evidence and you will call it fake.” “I will livestream a crime and you will call it context.”

That’s not persuasion. That’s psychological control.

Then comes the Western audience. The perfect enablers. The emotional vampires. The professional sympathizers. The TikTok theologians. The campus activists who couldn’t find Gaza on a map but suddenly discovered “settler colonial theory” on a Canva infographic. People who think chanting slogans is geopolitical analysis. People who confuse volume with virtue. People who think vibes are facts. People who believe rage is research.

So the theater continues.

Dead Jew: silence.

Dead Israeli child: justification.

Dead Palestinian used as a human shield: photo-op.

Terror tunnel destroyed: “infrastructure attack.”

Weapons cache in school: “civilian building.”

Rocket from hospital courtyard: “unverified claim.”

Hostages: “allegations.”

Massacre footage: “context.”

Survivor testimony: “Zionist narrative.”

Hamas statement: “source.”

Reality is filtered through ideology, and ideology always wins.

The most absurd part? The movement claims moral superiority while operating like a cartel, governing like a mafia, educating like a cult, communicating like a con, and fighting like a death cult. It’s not a liberation movement. It’s an industry producing lies on an industrial scale. A victimhood economy. A propaganda economy. A donor economy. A martyr economy. A death economy. An outrage economy. A sympathy economy.

Suffering is the product.

Dead bodies are the currency.

Western guilt is the funding model.

Lies are the infrastructure.

Children are the marketing department.

And every time someone points it out, the response is the same: outrage, tears, accusations, moral hysteria, and the sacred spell-word: “Islamophobia.” As if pointing out documented behavior is bigotry. As if facts become racist when they’re inconvenient. As if accountability is hatred. As if truth is violence.

That’s not activism. That’s dangerous and outrageous cult psychology.

Here’s the truth:

If Israel disappeared tomorrow, the Palestinians wouldn’t be free. They’d just start killing each other faster, louder, and more efficiently, because the problem isn’t Israel. The problem is a political culture built on grievance, entitlement, martyrdom, externalization, and moral inversion.

No enemy, no identity.

No conflict, no funding.

No Jews, no narrative.

No war, no relevance.

So the lie must continue. Forever. Because truth would collapse the entire structure. And narcissistic systems can’t survive reality. They can only survive performance.

This isn’t a tragedy. It’s a psychological case study with rockets.

And the world keeps applauding the play while pretending it’s journalism.

