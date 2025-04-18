Palestinians: The Orphan Nobody Wants, and Even the Orphanage Changed Its Locks
Let’s all shed a single crocodile tear for the saddest, sulkiest, most overfunded fictional orphan in modern history: the “Palestinian.”
No, not a real one. Not the kind that actually lost parents. I’m talking about the eternal, imaginary “victim-child” of the Arab world—a mythical being so tragically unloved, so universally rejected, that even the local…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.