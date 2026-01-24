Subscribe

History will record this moment with the seriousness it deserves, which is none at all.

After decades of conferences, resolutions, emergency sessions, special envoys, goodwill ambassadors, and sandwiches served at taxpayer expense, the UN Security Council did something unprecedented.

They voted.

Not on condemning Israel.

Not on expressing “grave concern.”

Not on establishing a subcommittee to study the feasibility of studying something later.

They voted to create something new.

And in doing so, they engineered their own extinction.

It’s almost biblical.

Like Pharaoh financing Moses.

Like the Titanic voting to invent icebergs.

Like dinosaurs approving an asteroid impact feasibility study.

Subscribe

Somewhere in heaven, God probably leaned back and said:

“I don’t even need miracles anymore. I’ll just let them run their own institutions.”

The UN created the Board of Peace.

Read that again slowly.

The UN.

Created.

A rival power structure.

This is not politics. This is slapstick comedy with nuclear implications.

For 80 years, the UN has mastered one sacred art:

Doing nothing while looking extremely busy.

Wars happened.

Genocides happened.

Terrorist organizations flourished.

Dictators gave speeches about human rights.

And the UN responded with the spiritual equivalent of scented candles.

Subscribe

Then suddenly, in a moment of cosmic confusion, the Security Council said:

“Let’s create a new body that actually does things.”

This is like McDonald’s inventing real food.

The Board of Peace is being sold as a noble initiative.

In reality, it’s a corporate takeover of global diplomacy.

It’s a boardroom with flags.

It’s Davos with security clearance.

It’s the UN, but without the poetry and with actual consequences.

The funniest part?

The UN thought they were expanding their influence.

In reality, they outsourced their relevance.

They didn’t realize they were signing their own resignation letter in formal diplomatic language.

Subscribe

The UN is like a magician who spent decades perfecting a trick where nothing happens.

Then one day he accidentally performs real magic and panics.

Trump didn’t destroy the UN.

He didn’t need to.

He let them destroy themselves.

He just stood there like a guy watching someone press the self-destruct button while reading the manual upside down.

The Board of Peace is absurd.

It’s packed with billionaires, ex-leaders, power brokers, and people who treat countries like chess pieces and lunch appointments.

It’s not “peace.”

It’s geopolitical venture capital.

But here’s the divine joke.

The UN spent decades claiming to be the moral authority of the world.

And in one Security Council vote, they admitted the truth:

They needed someone else to do their job.

This is not reform.

This is replacement.

The UN wanted eternal relevance.

They accidentally created competition.

And in the Darwinian ecosystem of global power, competition is extinction.

God has a sense of humor.

Not the gentle kind.

The kind where institutions collapse because they believed their own press releases.

So yes, the Board of Peace is ridiculous.

Yes, it’s contradictory, political, and dripping with hypocrisy.

But compared to the UN, it has one revolutionary feature:

It might actually change something.

Which is why the UN is terrified.

Because nothing is more dangerous to a bureaucracy than the possibility that it might become unnecessary.

The UN didn’t fall to enemies.

It didn’t fall to revolutions.

It didn’t fall to war.

It fell to a committee it created itself.

If Kafka wrote global politics, this would be the ending.

And somewhere in the UN headquarters, diplomats are preparing an urgent resolution declaring:

“We are deeply concerned about our own existence.”

Which, honestly, is the most productive thing they’ve ever done.

Subscribe