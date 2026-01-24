Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
blackdog1955's avatar
blackdog1955
1hEdited

Nah ... Someones are getting paid-off or threatened big time. Get out now with a golden parachute or later with nothing and don't let the "BORED of Peace" fool you. Nothing that comes out of any politician's mouth is the truth unless caught on a hot mic. Yonah ... you've been telling us over and over that the leaders of these Western and Middle Eastern nations are human pieces of solid waste. You get nieve all the sudden?

Reply
Share
Angelus Irae ☩'s avatar
Angelus Irae ☩
2h

I look forward to Trump's Board of Peace cracking the whip on the savages of this world.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture