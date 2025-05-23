Peace Cannot Be the Goal Until Evil Is Defeated
Let me speak without filters. Without diplomacy. Without compromise.
Because our people are bleeding.
Because our children are buried.
Because our enemies smile every time we call for “peace.”
And because I am done pretending that this word—this limp, weaponized, abused word—means what they say it means.
Peace is not the goal. Victory is.
Peace is the result—…
