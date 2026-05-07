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Ezekiel Detroit's avatar
Ezekiel Detroit
11h

Thank you again. The intifada is flourishing in Europe with radical Islamist migrants who violently defy local rules refuse to assimilate. While the people may be troubled, governments are doing nothing about it. It looks like cultural suicide to me. In the US, mass deportation is also troubling because, despite claims of finding criminal and antisocial elements, it punishes immigrants acting in good faith to become members of the community. And if I am not mistaken, radical Islam is basically ignored in the process. Antisemitism is rising instead of recognizing the Trojan horse disembarking everywhere.

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NAVA's avatar
NAVA
11h

Excellent piece; keep them coming. The "new" antizionism, by definition, requires denial of the 10/7 Pogrom. This denial takes many forms: actual claims of "it didn't happen," "it didn't happen the way the survivors say it happened" "it happened, but it was justifiable," "it happened, but the Jews caused it to happen," and so forth. 10/7 denial is simply Holocaust denial looking in the mirror.

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