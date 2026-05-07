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The modern world speaks endlessly about the “Zionist project” as though Zionism was some strange colonial invention manufactured in Europe by politicians sitting around conference tables drawing borders over maps they did not understand. The phrase itself is designed to sound artificial. Temporary. Foreign. Illegitimate.

But the truth is the exact opposite.

Zionism is not an invention.

Zionism is a return.

And perhaps that is what terrifies its enemies most.

Because the Jewish story did not begin in 1948. It did not begin in 1897 when Theodor Herzl gathered delegates in Basel, Switzerland and transformed ancient Jewish longing into a modern political movement.

Herzl did not invent the Jewish connection to Israel any more than gravity invented falling.

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The Jewish connection to the Land of Israel predates modern nationalism, predates Christianity, predates Islam, predates most of the civilizations now lecturing Jews about “colonialism.” Jerusalem was the capital of the Jewish people before London, Paris, Ottawa, Canberra, or Washington existed even as ideas.

The Jewish people are not connected to Israel metaphorically.

They are connected historically, spiritually, archaeologically, linguistically, biblically, and civilizationally.

The story begins with Abraham, descendant of Noah through Noah’s son Shem, emerging into a pagan world drowning in idol worship, tribal violence, and kings who viewed themselves as gods. Jewish tradition teaches that Abraham shattered the idols in his father’s shop because he recognized one revolutionary truth: there was one God above empires, above armies, above kings, above power itself.

That idea changed civilization forever.

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God commands Abraham to leave his homeland and journey to the Land of Canaan, the land that would become Israel. Abraham obeys. Isaac inherits the covenant. Jacob, later renamed Israel, becomes the father of the Israelites.

This is not mythology detached from Jewish identity.

This is Jewish identity.

The Israelites descend into Egypt during famine. They become enslaved under Pharaoh. Moses rises as the leader who confronts tyranny and leads the Jewish people out of Egypt in the Exodus, one of the most enduring liberation narratives in all of human civilization.

To this day Jews still recount that story every Passover with extraordinary precision.

They remember the bitterness of slavery.

They remember the unleavened bread.

They remember the journey through the desert.

They remember Jerusalem.

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Civilizations usually disappear into archaeology.

The Jews remembered.

The Israelites return to the Land of Israel. Jerusalem becomes the center of Jewish civilization. The First Temple is built. Destroyed by the Babylonians. The Jews are exiled. They return and build the Second Temple. Rome destroys it again and scatters the Jewish people across the earth.

And still the Jews never abandoned Jerusalem.

For nearly two thousand years Jews prayed facing Jerusalem from Morocco, Yemen, Iraq, Ethiopia, Russia, Germany, Poland, Persia, Spain, and beyond.

At Passover Jews declared: “Next year in Jerusalem.”

At the conclusion of Yom Kippur Jews declared: “Next year in Jerusalem.”

Not for one century did the dream die.

That is what makes Zionism one of the most extraordinary national revival movements in world history.

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A scattered people.

A persecuted people.

A stateless people.

A people exiled for nearly two thousand years.

Returned home.

Not symbolically. Literally.

Hebrew was revived from an ancient liturgical language into a living national language. Swamps were drained. Farms were built. Universities emerged. Hospitals emerged. Courts emerged. A modern state emerged.

Jews returned from Yemen.

From Iraq.

From Morocco.

From Ethiopia.

From Iran.

From Russia.

From South Africa.

From Europe.

From America.

From every corner of exile.

No civilization in modern history successfully rebuilt an ancient homeland after nearly two millennia of dispersion on this scale.

And that success shattered the expectations of the world.

The Jews were expected to disappear.

They survived.

The Jews were expected to assimilate completely.

They refused.

The Jews were expected to remain powerless.

They rebuilt sovereignty.

That is why Zionism provokes such obsessive rage globally. Because Zionism destroys ideological narratives across every political spectrum.

Islamists despise it because it represents unapologetic non-Muslim sovereignty in land they believe should remain under permanent Islamic dominance.

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Revolutionary leftists despise it because it destroys the simplistic fantasy that all global conflicts can be reduced into white colonizers versus indigenous victims. Nearly half of Israeli Jews descend from Jewish communities ethnically cleansed or expelled from Arab and Muslim lands after 1948.

European elites often resent it because Israel represents nationalism, historical memory, military strength, religious identity, and civilizational confidence in a Western world increasingly unsure of its own identity.

And then there is the modern anti-Israel coalition itself.

Turkey under Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemns Israel while jailing journalists, crushing dissent, occupying northern Cyprus, bombing Kurdish regions, and openly embracing Hamas figures.

South Africa under Cyril Ramaphosa accuses Israel of apartheid while presiding over corruption, infrastructure collapse, rolling blackouts, and violent instability so severe electricity itself appears to be an optional suggestion.

Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva compares Israel to Nazis while ignoring Hamas openly celebrating mass murder.

Colombia’s Gustavo Petro treats anti-Israel rhetoric like revolutionary performance art while pretending terrorism magically transforms into “resistance” when Jews are the victims.

Spain under Pedro Sánchez recognizes a Palestinian state while Hamas still openly calls for Israel’s destruction. Apparently in modern diplomacy massacring civilians earns you statehood discussions.

Iran openly funds Hamas, Hezbollah, and terror proxies throughout the Middle East while preaching morality to the world with the theological subtlety of a hostage video.

Qatar shelters Hamas leadership in luxury hotels while marketing itself internationally as a sophisticated peace broker.

And throughout all of this, Israel is expected to apologize for surviving.

That is the insanity at the center of the modern conversation.

Because after October 7 the illusion collapsed permanently.

Hamas terrorists crossed into Israel and slaughtered civilians. Families were burned alive. Children were murdered. Women were raped. Hostages were dragged into Gaza. The massacre was livestreamed proudly by the perpetrators themselves.

And yet within days much of the international conversation shifted away from the massacre and toward condemning Israel for responding to it.

That revealed something dark and ancient beneath the surface of modern politics.

The Jewish state is judged by standards no other country on earth is expected to survive.

When terrorists hide beneath hospitals, Israel is blamed.

When terrorists launch rockets from schools, Israel is blamed.

When Israel retaliates, Israel is blamed.

When Jews defend themselves, Jews are blamed.

And the consequences are no longer theoretical.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic assaults against Jews in the United States reached their highest level since 1979. In 2025 there were 203 anti-Jewish assaults in America alone, including attacks involving deadly weapons, shootings, stabbings, firebombings, and violent assaults tied directly to rising antisemitic hatred.

Three Jews were murdered in antisemitic attacks in the United States in a single year.

A shooting targeted the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington.

A Molotov cocktail attack targeted a rally for Israeli hostages in Colorado.

A Jewish man was stabbed in New York.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish, saw his residence attacked with a firebomb while his family was inside.

The ADL reported that Jews in America are targeted on average seventeen times every single day.

Seventeen times a day.

And this is happening while politicians, activists, academics, influencers, and online mobs insist that antisemitism is somehow exaggerated or manufactured.

Meanwhile Jewish communities across Europe increasingly require armed guards outside synagogues, schools, and community centers.

France lectures Israel while Jewish schools require military protection.

Britain condemns Israeli military operations while antisemitic intimidation surges in London.

Ireland moralizes endlessly about Gaza while Jewish communities across Europe live with rising fear not seen in generations.

This is why so many Jews no longer separate anti-Zionism from antisemitism as cleanly as activists insist they should.

Because when mobs chant for “global intifada,” Jews hear calls for violence.

When synagogues are vandalized after Israeli military operations, Jews understand the connection immediately.

When Jewish students are harassed on campuses for supporting Israel, the line between political criticism and ethnic hostility disappears quickly.

Criticizing Israeli policy is legitimate.

Demanding the destruction of the world’s only Jewish state while Jews face record levels of violence globally is something entirely different.

And through all of this Israel continues to survive.

Tiny nation.

Surrounded by enemies.

Constantly condemned.

Constantly scrutinized.

Constantly forced to justify its existence in ways no other nation is required to do.

Yet Israel thrives.

A democracy.

A military power.

A technological powerhouse.

A center of innovation, medicine, cybersecurity, agriculture, and intelligence.

A nation rebuilt by a people who refused to disappear.

That is the true story of Zionism.

Not colonialism.

Not occupation mythology.

Not activist slogans screamed through megaphones on university lawns.

Zionism is the story of one of the oldest surviving civilizations on earth returning home after exile, persecution, massacres, expulsions, and genocide.

It is the story of a people who rebuilt their language, rebuilt their capital, rebuilt their sovereignty, and rebuilt their future against every prediction of history.

And perhaps that is why the world remains so obsessed with Israel.

Because Zionism is living proof that the Jewish people survived everything designed to erase them.

And they did not come back weak.