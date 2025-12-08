Subscribe

FIFA — the same bureaucratic circus that can’t organize a fair game without a brown envelope and a prayer — just assigned an LGBT-themed World Cup match to Iran. Yes, Iran. The Islamic Republic. The regime where being gay isn’t “controversial,” it’s a capital crime. Where Pride flags don’t fly — they burn. Where dissidents don’t protest — they disappear.

And now the geniuses at FIFA are acting shocked that this might present a problem?

I’ll bet a million dollars — tax-free — that unless there is a full-blown, tectonic, earth-shattering revolution in Iran, this Pride match isn’t happening the way Seattle’s liberal arts-degree-powered idealists think it will. Not. A. Chance.

This is what happens when the Western Left’s fantasy world collides with the Middle East’s reality.

The liberals scream “Inclusion!” while Tehran screams “Death penalty!”

The activists shout “Love is love!” while Iran shouts “Death to…” — well, we all know the chant.

You cannot “celebrate Pride” with a regime that hangs people for who they are.

You cannot “showcase inclusion” by inviting Egypt and Iran — two governments whose LGBTQ “record” is so abysmal it makes medieval Europe look progressive.

Seattle politicians falling over themselves to virtue-signal about how “everyone is welcome” while hosting a country where no one is welcome unless they bend to the clergy is the kind of clown-world hypocrisy that destroys brain cells on contact.

Imagine the broadcast:

On one side of the field — a Pride flag.

On the other — the flag of a regime that executes gay men from cranes.

And FIFA’s PR team asking the world to clap like trained seals because “inclusion is our strength.”

No.

Reality is our strength.

Truth is our strength.

And the truth is this:

The Middle East wasn’t ruined by the West. It was ruined by dictators, terror groups, and the same extremist ideologies that punish love with death.

And the only Indigenous, democratic, rights-protecting nation in the region — Israel — gets lectured by the same Western elites who can’t see the farce right in front of them.

Here’s the bottom line:

You want a Pride match featuring Iran?

You’ll get one right after Iran has a revolution, topples the mullahs, dismantles the morality police, and stops murdering its own citizens.

Which means?

Not in 2026. Not in 2036. Not in our lifetime unless the Iranian people rise up.

So FIFA, Seattle, and every self-righteous bureaucrat patting themselves on the back for this “historic moment” — congratulations. You didn’t create inclusion. You created a global comedy special.

And the punchline writes itself:

The West is so drunk on symbolism it can’t tell the difference between progress and propaganda.

Now THAT is must-watch TV.

