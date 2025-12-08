Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gina's Journal's avatar
Gina's Journal
8h

Hilarious! Meanwhile Eurovision has said that Israel is allowed to participate while four "liberal" European nations have withdrawn to protest the inclusion of a Jewish (GASP!) state. Can't wait to watch!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eva's avatar
Eva
3h

Actually, I think it might be very funny.

A bunch of woke gays and their blue haired fan base trying to bring ‘enlightenment’ to the most rabid homophobes in the world?

Can you imagine what might happen when the bbc turns off its cameras?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture