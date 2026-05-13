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Alan Smith's avatar
Alan Smith
1h

Great stuff. Easy to laugh at these lunatics, but they are dangerous, and egged on by the Democrats, believe violence is justified.

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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
5h

Brilliant piece of sarcastic truths with a good laugh intermixed into the serious issues of the problem . But the thing is there are many within those protests being paid to create the violence and the noise.

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