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The anti-Israel protest movement today has all the revolutionary energy of a broken vending machine screaming at a pigeon.

The hippies of the 1960s may have been deeply confused, chemically adventurous goblins wandering through parks barefoot with tambourines, but at least they understood one thing: if you’re going to rebel against society, you should not look like a miserable substitute teacher confiscating joy from the universe.

Woodstock had music.

Today’s protests have Google Docs.

The hippies had Jimi Hendrix lighting guitars on fire.

Modern activists light their own nervous systems on fire because someone walked past the encampment carrying Sabra hummus.

The old hippies were too busy drinking warm Pepsi in a van painted like a rainbow migraine to spend sixteen hours inventing conspiracy theories about bagel shops.

Today’s activists genuinely behave like the ghost of Joseph McCarthy possessed a sociology department.

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“ARE THERE ZIONISTS IN THE STUDENT UNION?”

Ma’am, there are probably Zionists at the frozen yogurt place too. The world continues spinning. Please hydrate.

And the paranoia is extraordinary.

A 1967 hippie would see modern campus activism and immediately drive away in a Volkswagen bus powered entirely by incense and poor decisions.

Because the hippies loved everybody.

Modern activists look like they hate:

• America

• Israel

• capitalism

• shampoo

• police

• history

• mathematics

• rotisserie chickens

• and occasionally sunlight itself

Every protest looks like a medieval plague village run by Resident Advisors.

Nobody smiles.

Everybody looks nutritionally defeated.

There’s always one guy with a megaphone built like an exhausted scarecrow screaming:

“WE DEMAND JUSTICE.”

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Brother, you have not slept indoors since Thursday and your movement smells like wet cardboard and emotional instability.

Meanwhile the hippies had actual fun.

There were guitars.

There was dancing.

There were lava lamps.

There was a man named Moonbeam explaining foreign policy while drinking Dr Pepper out of a flower vase.

Now?

You get a six-hour lecture on “decolonizing cafeteria infrastructure” from someone whose entire personality is unpaid activism and fermented oat products.

The old left wanted peace.

The modern left wants to hold a tribunal against a vending machine because the chips were manufactured in Ohio.

Even the soda brands from the 60s had more emotional balance than these people.

RC Cola would never blockade a library.

Orange Crush never occupied the dean’s office demanding the abolition of algebra.

A root beer float never screamed “globalize the intifada” while wearing sandals made from recycled yoga mats.

And somehow every protest now includes interpretive dancing.

Nobody knows why.

You’ll see twelve people writhing on the pavement like haunted linguine while a guy with a bongo drum screams about colonialism next to a charging station for electric scooters.

Civilization did not survive the Cold War for this.

Dwight D. Eisenhower managed nuclear brinkmanship with the emotional stability of a golf instructor.

Today’s activists need a wellness seminar because somebody hung an Israeli flag near the student bookstore.

And somewhere in America, an elderly hippie wearing purple sunglasses is staring at these protests in absolute horror while chain-smoking beside a lava lamp.

“Man… we wanted peace and music.”

Instead they got campus revolutionaries who behave like expired kombucha gained political consciousness.

That poor hippie probably misses the Cold War. At least the Soviets brought structure.

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