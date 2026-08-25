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FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
9h

Mamdammit's politics are left wing trash, but his ideology has spawned a murderous cult. NY voters are blind and stupid, yet their ignorance adversely affects many others.

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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
3h

To this day I am still astonished that this man is the one in Charge of NY— where not too long ago 9/11 happened. Did they FORGET about that‼️🤷😢 It’s all so Very Disgraceful and Disgusting 🤮 I can’t even begin to wrap my head around these COMMUNIST members being Elected‼️🫪🙀It goes without saying that they Hate the Jews and the Church and the people and the government and………Please VOTE for Sanity, Justice and Freedom for our country and our Lives‼️🙏👍❤️😻

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