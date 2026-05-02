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Mary F Holley's avatar
Mary F Holley
16h

New York is 1933 Berlin, not 1939. Hitler just won the mayor's election. The climate is turning and fast. The intolerable is not just possible, it is popular and entertaining. Jew hatred was "patriotic" in 1933, now its "progressive." Jews can still get a good price for their New York property. Act now.

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Rabbi Menachem Levine's avatar
Rabbi Menachem Levine
9h

Zohran Lueger in action...WAKE UP NYC

Vienna’s tragic past warns New York: when populism turns antisemitic, hate becomes the new normal.

https://thinktorah.substack.com/p/a-tale-of-two-cities-viennas-historical

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