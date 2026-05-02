A city where truth gets rewritten, hate gets excused, and leadership watches it all happen like it’s someone else’s problem.

Subscribe

There’s a moment in every collapsing society where reality taps out, packs a bag, and quietly leaves through the back door while everyone argues over hashtags. New York City, apparently, has RSVP’d “yes” to that moment.

Because while Jewish New Yorkers are dealing with open antisemitism in places like the Park Slope Food Coop, the mayor of the city, Zohran Mamdani, is busy auditioning for the role of International Law Commentator on X. Not fixing things at home. Not protecting his own residents. No, no. He’s out here condemning Israel for stopping a so-called “humanitarian flotilla” that turned out to have about as much humanitarian value as a papier-mâché peace sign at a Hamas rally.

Let’s be clear, since clarity has become a rare commodity. Israel enforces a naval blockade of Gaza because Hamas turns cement into tunnels, cash into rockets, and “aid” into war infrastructure. That’s not propaganda. That’s not controversial. That’s just… reality. The kind that ruins good activist branding.

But Mamdani jumps in, declares it a “brazen violation of international law,” and demands releases like he’s filing a customer service complaint about delayed luggage.

Subscribe

Meanwhile, Mark Treyger over at the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York has to step in and remind the mayor of something that should be instinctive: if Jews are being targeted in your city, maybe say something. Anything. Even a sentence. Even half a sentence. A strongly worded emoji at this point would be progress.

But this isn’t an oversight. This is a pattern. And now we get to the part where the satire basically writes itself, which is both convenient and deeply concerning.

Because according to reporting and commentary like that from Jonathan S. Tobin, we’re not just dealing with tone-deaf politics. We’re watching the construction of a full-blown alternate reality, where up is down, terrorists are misunderstood influencers, and the actual victims are… whoever happens to be politically useful that day.

You’ve got a mayor whose inner circle is linked to social media content celebrating October 7 atrocities. A mayor who hosted individuals openly supportive of groups that target Jews. A mayor who can watch Islamist extremists allegedly attempt violence near his own residence and somehow manage to squint hard enough to suggest the real issue might be… the people being targeted.

That takes talent. Not good talent. But talent.

Subscribe

And then comes the media, that tireless machine of narrative engineering, working overtime to make sure nobody gets too confused by facts. Bombs get thrown? Don’t rush to judgment. Context matters. Feelings matter. The “broader climate” matters. Everything matters except the incredibly inconvenient detail of who actually did what.

If the attackers had been from the “wrong” ideological camp, you’d have wall-to-wall outrage, breaking news banners, emergency panels, and a national conversation about extremism before the dust even settled. Instead, we get interpretive journalism, where the story is less “terrorists tried to attack people” and more “let’s explore the emotional journey of everyone except the victims.”

This is where the “victimhood narrative” stops being a buzzword and starts becoming policy. A worldview where Islamist violence is reframed as a reaction, antisemitism is downgraded to a misunderstanding, and Jews are expected to quietly absorb it all while being lectured about sensitivity.

It’s not just dishonest. It’s corrosive.

Subscribe

And here’s the part that should make people a little less comfortable than they currently are. None of this is costing him politically. Not really. In fact, he’s still widely praised, still protected, still described as one of the most popular figures around.

Which tells you something uncomfortable about the environment we’re in.

Because when a leader can shrug off associations with people who celebrate terror, minimize antisemitism at home, and redirect outrage toward Israel with surgical precision, and still maintain popularity, you’re not just looking at a politician. You’re looking at a cultural shift.

A big one.

Subscribe

Now, let’s inject a little brutal honesty into the room before it gets escorted out for being offensive.

New York isn’t 1939 Berlin. No one is pretending it is. Jewish life continues. It’s vibrant, complex, stubbornly alive, as it always has been. Jews aren’t being rounded up, and hysterical comparisons help no one.

But pretending nothing is changing? That’s just willful blindness with better PR.

Because when antisemitism is tolerated, rationalized, or selectively ignored, it doesn’t need to explode overnight to matter. It just needs to become normal. Boring. Expected. Another background noise in the city that never sleeps but occasionally forgets how to think.

And when the mayor’s residence becomes a place where people who cheer for violence against Jews are welcomed, when rhetoric that once would have been disqualifying is now just “controversial,” when actual acts of hate are treated as optional talking points, that’s not a one-off scandal.

That’s a signal.

So here’s the uncomfortable takeaway, stripped of slogans and filtered outrage.

If a mayor can ignore antisemitism in his own city, condemn Israel on autopilot, flirt with narratives that excuse or sanitize terror, and still be celebrated, then the issue isn’t just the mayor.

It’s the audience applauding.

And Israel? Israel will keep doing what it has to do, because unlike New York politics, it doesn’t have the luxury of pretending that reality is a debate topic.

You can mock that. You can tweet about it. You can call it unlawful.

But rockets don’t care about hashtags, and neither do the people trying to stop them.

Somewhere along the line, a lot of very smart people decided that moral clarity was outdated, that everything needed to be complicated, reframed, softened, and spun until nothing meant anything anymore.

Turns out, reality is still pretty stubborn.

Shame the same can’t be said for leadership.

Subscribe