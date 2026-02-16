Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony's avatar
Tony
15h

Oh my God!

Thank you for being in the vanguard of awakening people from a deadly slumber.

Tony

Reply
Share
Chrissy Knott's avatar
Chrissy Knott
8h

As im reading this, I’m thinking about Israel. It is all these things, it’s on the side of right, it is moral, intelligent, innovative, wealthy, full of entrepreneurs and yet…..

The Bnei Brak attack on female IDF officers, the ultra orthodox who refuse to join the military and riot to prevent it, the judicial reform fiasco which allowed oct 7th. Israel split into factions, a Hitler won’t come out of Israel but will she destroy herself from the inside? It’s what caused the fall of the Temple. Brother against brother, Jew against Jew while you have external enemies desperate for your fall. Will Israel ever unite? I hope so, I pray so. Am Yisrael Chai, but only by the grace of God

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture