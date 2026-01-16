Donate Now

I need to interrupt your doom-scrolling with something that actually matters.

My daughter is running to raise money for NCSY Israel, and yes, I am unapologetically bursting with pride. She’s not just participating, she’s a board member, showing up, leading, taking responsibility, and doing it with heart. Watching her grow into that role in this country has been one of the great privileges of my life.

NCSY Israel didn’t just give her programming or events. They gave her grounding. Community. Confidence. A place to land as an olah figuring out life in Israel. They do this quietly, relentlessly, and brilliantly for thousands of young Olim who need guidance, structure, inspiration, and a sense that they belong here. Because they do. Because we do.

When you support this run, you’re not backing one kid or one family. You’re investing in the next generation of Jews building lives in Israel. You’re strengthening young leaders who will carry responsibility with pride instead of apology. You’re saying that Aliyah isn’t just an idea, it’s a lived commitment, and our kids deserve every possible advantage to thrive here.

This is real. This is personal. This is the future moving on two determined feet.

Thank you in advance to everyone who supports, shares, donates, or sends encouragement. It means more than you know, and it lands exactly where it should.

Wishing you all a good Shabbos. May it be peaceful, proud, and filled with nachas.

