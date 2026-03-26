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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
2h

I love your therapy farm and already have adopted two lambs, but I look forward to adopting a whole herd before I leave this earth!

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Shelah Horvitz's avatar
Shelah Horvitz
4h

Speaking of lambs.

The wool industry has cratered in the past 40 years. I believe it had to do first with crappy cheap acrylic yarns and then with cheap Peruvian wool imports, but all over the UK and Scandinavia, they have pretty much stopped using their sheep for wool and only use them for meat because shearing them doesn't pay. That means if you actually want a warm sweater, you have to buy the wool from one of the few remaining producers and make your own, and that wool is not cheap because it's hard to find. I learned to knit in 1980 because I couldn't buy a warm sweater and needed one. I was living in New England where it gets really cold, and I've made almost all my sweaters since.

This winter I made Aliyah to Haifa, where they have green winters; it generally doesn't get much colder than the 50s, but it's colder in the apartment than it is outside. I hadn't brought my warm sweaters and I needed them. In Israel, where it's supposed to be hot, I have frozen my butt off all winter. The clothing stores don't sell sweaters made of wool, just that cheap synthetic crap that doesn't keep you warm. The yarn stores don't sell wool, just cotton and more of that cheap synthetic crap.

I am writing because if you're raising lambs, there is a market opportunity staring you in the face. Sheer the wool. You don't even need to spin it into yarn, you could sell the raw stuff, which they call "roving."

You could say, well what about New Zealand merino wool? I would say that stuff is good against the skin, it's hypo-allergenic, but it's not very warm.

Micro-producers tend to sell online to an international market, e.g., via Etsy. It's a possible revenue source.

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