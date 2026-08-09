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A nuclear-armed defense minister says Muslim countries should form a military front against Israel, and the world suddenly turns into a retirement home at bingo hour.

“What? Who said that? Pakistan? Israel? Military front? Sorry, we’re very busy being outraged about a Jewish apartment building.”

Beautiful. Absolutely beautiful.

Khawaja Asif, Pakistan’s defense minister, went on television and basically performed a geopolitical drunk text. Israel is illegitimate, Israel is a threat, Muslim countries must unite, military front, blah blah blah, the usual greatest hits from men who mistake rage for strategy and a microphone for a personality.

And the world’s response?

Silence.

Not noble silence. Not wise silence. Not “we are carefully reviewing the matter” silence.

Coward silence.

The silence of governments hiding under their desks because condemning threats against Israel might upset the wrong people, annoy the wrong oil prince, offend the wrong activist mob, or cause a junior UN official to spill oat milk on his human rights lanyard.

This is the same world that can detect an Israeli building permit from six thousand miles away. A Jew adds a porch in Jerusalem and suddenly Brussels needs oxygen. The UN calls an emergency meeting. A BBC anchor develops forehead sweat. A French diplomat clears his throat like civilization itself has been wounded.

But a nuclear-armed Pakistani official says the Jewish state is illegitimate and calls for a united military front against it?

Crickets.

Diplomatic crickets wearing expensive shoes.

The hypocrisy is not hidden anymore. It is not subtle. It is not wrapped in legal language. It is standing on the table, drunk, shirt untucked, yelling, “We only care when Israel responds.”

That is the game.

Threaten Israel, and the world asks for context.

Attack Israel, and the world asks for restraint.

Murder Jews, and the world asks what Israel did to provoke it.

Israel hits back, and suddenly every useless institution on earth wakes up like it just drank twelve espressos and discovered morality in a drawer.

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This is the international order? This sad, drooling machine that can condemn Israel before the smoke clears but needs a week, a focus group, and a therapist when Pakistan’s defense minister starts talking like he’s auditioning for Supreme Commander of the Idiot Front?

Give me a break.

And Pakistan, of all places, wants to lecture Israel.

Pakistan.

The country where Osama bin Laden lived near a military academy like he was enjoying a long-term Airbnb with security benefits. The country drowning in militancy, corruption, political dysfunction, sectarian violence, and nuclear drama, now wants to posture as the great moral guardian of the Middle East.

That is not foreign policy. That is comedy with warheads.

Israel is illegitimate? From whom, exactly, is Israel supposed to request legitimacy? A state founded by a people with a three-thousand-year connection to the land is supposed to take historical notes from a politician whose own country was born in 1947 out of partition, British paperwork, and rivers of blood?

Please.

Jerusalem had Jewish kings when today’s anti-Israel geniuses would have struggled to locate their own shoes. Jews were praying toward Zion before half the modern map existed. Hebrew was carved into stones, sung in synagogues, whispered in exile, and revived in the streets by people who refused to die politely for the comfort of empire.

Israel is not a rumor. Israel is not a debate. Israel is not a temporary inconvenience.

Israel is the Jewish people coming home and ruining everyone’s favorite fantasy: the one where Jews stay weak, grateful, nervous, and available for memorial ceremonies.

That is what they hate.

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Not the checkpoints. Not the borders. Not the settlements. Spare me the fake moral bookkeeping. Those are the decorations on the cake.

The real crime is Jewish power.

A Jew with an army drives them insane. A Jew with an F-35 gives them acid reflux. A Jew who says “no” makes the international community need a dark room and a calming tea.

They were perfectly comfortable with Jews as victims. Dead Jews are easy. Dead Jews get plaques, violin music, speeches, museum lighting, and European politicians pretending their grandparents were all in the resistance.

Living Jews with drones, intelligence units, air defense, and zero interest in being slaughtered for applause? Suddenly everyone has concerns.

That is the dirty little secret.

The world does not hate Israel because Israel is weak. It hates Israel because Israel is not weak enough.

So when Pakistan’s defense minister calls for a military front, nobody screams because deep down they have normalized the idea that Israel should be threatened. The threat is background music. The Jewish state under siege is just scenery. Israel defending itself is the part they find offensive.

And yes, the silence is the headline.

Not Asif’s mouth. Politicians say stupid things. That is not new. Half the planet’s governments are run by people who treat reality like a suggestion box.

The scandal is everyone else.

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The scandal is Washington mumbling. Europe hiding. The UN pretending to search for its spine in a storage closet. The media acting like a nuclear-armed official threatening Israel is less urgent than whatever manufactured outrage they can pin on Jerusalem before breakfast.

Imagine an Israeli defense minister saying Pakistan is illegitimate and calling for a Jewish military front against it.

The UN would hold an emergency session before the sentence ended. MSNBC would need trauma counseling. The EU would issue thirteen statements and a fragrance. College campuses would burst into interpretive screaming. Every diplomat with a pulse would sprint to a podium to announce that this is dangerous, destabilizing, unacceptable, inflammatory, irresponsible, and very bad for the sacred rules-based order they keep in a glass box and only use against Israel.

But when the target is Israel?

Suddenly everyone becomes a philosopher.

“We must understand the regional sensitivities.”

No, we must understand bullshit.

This is bullshit.

This is the same ancient disease in a newer suit. The Jew is threatened, the world yawns. The Jew survives, the world complains about the method. The Jew wins, the world demands concessions. The Jew builds, the world calls it provocation. The Jew breathes, the world asks if the oxygen was occupied.

Enough.

Israel does not need lectures from countries that cannot condemn open threats against its existence. Israel does not need moral permission slips from institutions that have turned anti-Israel hysteria into a full-time job. Israel does not need applause from people who only admire Jews when they are dead, quiet, or safely behind museum glass.

Israel needs strength. Deterrence. Alliances that matter. Enemies who understand cost. Friends who understand history. And a world that learns, one way or another, that Jewish sovereignty is not a temporary guest at the table.

Pakistan’s defense minister opened his mouth and exposed more than his own stupidity. He exposed the world’s fraud.

All the fancy words. All the “never again” ceremonies. All the Holocaust memorial speeches delivered by men who would not cross the street to defend Jews facing threats today. All the rule-of-law theater. All the diplomatic perfume sprayed over cowardice.

Gone.

One statement from a nuclear-armed official, and the mask fell off.

So let’s say it plainly.

Israel is legitimate because the Jewish people are legitimate.

Israel is permanent because the Jewish people are permanent.

Israel is armed because Jewish history has excellent hearing.

And if the world wants to ignore threats against the Jewish state, fine. Israel heard them.

Israel always hears them.

That is why Israel exists.

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