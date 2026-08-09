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RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson's avatar
RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson
2h

1 STATE 🇮🇱.

"They hate you for the greatness of your acheivement.

They hate you for your integrity.

They hate you because

they can neither corrupt you

nor rule you."

- Ayn Rand, The Fountainhead Dominique to Mr. Roark

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
3h

So Pakistan joins the list of evil empires. Israel must stay strong and be stronger! That is our message!

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