A Jewish institution invites Israel’s president, and a faction of its own turns protest into a rejection of Jewish leadership, memory, and basic moral clarity

Subscribe

Some people aren’t just wrong, they are spiritually bankrupt. A Conservative Jewish seminary, of all places, invites Israel’s president to speak, and a cluster of self-sabotaging, performative ideologues decides that this is the moment to cosplay moral courage by trying to shut him down. Not a dictator. Not a terrorist sympathizer. The president of the Jewish state. And that’s the line they refuse to cross. You almost have to admire the precision of the stupidity.

These aren’t rebels. They’re echoes. They’re not confronting evil, they’re confusing it. Families were butchered, civilians slaughtered, and somehow the outrage lands on a speech. A speech. The intellectual gymnastics required to arrive at that position would impress a circus, if the consequences weren’t so grotesque. Solomon Schechter didn’t build an institution so it could produce graduates who can’t tell the difference between defending Jewish life and opposing it.

This is what moral collapse actually looks like. Not dramatic, not cinematic. It’s smug, self-satisfied, and wrapped in academic language that collapses under even mild scrutiny. It’s the slow erosion of memory dressed up as enlightenment. It’s people who inherited a tradition built on argument and turned it into a platform for self-erasure. And yes, there’s a name for it: useful idiocy, polished just enough to pass for principle.

Subscribe

Strip away the slogans and what’s left is ugly. The objection isn’t really about tone or timing. It’s about the fact that Israel is defending itself and refuses to apologize for surviving. Even more absurd, the target here isn’t some hardline figure. It’s a left-leaning Israeli president who has spent his career advocating coexistence. If even that is too much, then the issue isn’t policy. The issue is that Jewish sovereignty itself is intolerable to them.

There’s a cheap trick running through all of this. Call something “unsafe” and you don’t have to debate it. Declare someone “beyond the pale” and suddenly you’re exempt from thinking. It’s intellectual laziness dressed up as virtue. Reality, unfortunately for them, does not bend to campus theater. Reality keeps a ledger. And on that ledger, opposing a Jewish leader speaking at a Jewish institution while Jews are under attack doesn’t read as principled. It reads as deranged.

Subscribe

The “keep politics out of graduation” line is almost funny. The protest is political from its first breath to its last chant. What they really want is control. Control over what counts as acceptable Jewish speech, acceptable Jewish identity, acceptable Jewish loyalty. That’s not neutrality. That’s ideological gatekeeping with a softer vocabulary.

Criticism of Israel is legitimate. Always has been. Always will be. But there’s a line where criticism mutates into something else entirely. When you can’t distinguish between a state defending its people and those who butcher them, you haven’t reached some enlightened moral plateau. You’ve fallen off the map. And calling it nuance doesn’t make it less hollow.

There’s also the performance. The desperate need to prove moral purity by distancing oneself from one’s own people. The louder the denunciation, the greater the applause. It works in the moment. History, on the other hand, tends to reward communities that remember who they are when it matters. This kind of behavior doesn’t age well. It never has.

Subscribe

Graduation is supposed to mean something. It’s supposed to mark the shift from noise to responsibility, from slogans to substance. If the defining image is a Jewish institution unable to host Israel’s president without imploding, then the failure isn’t symbolic. It’s foundational. It means the institution is producing graduates who can’t carry the weight of the tradition they claim to represent.

You don’t have to like Herzog. Plenty of people don’t. You don’t have to agree with him either. That’s not the point. The point is whether a Jewish institution can tolerate hearing from a Jewish leader without losing its mind. Choosing this as the hill to die on isn’t brave. It’s confused, indulgent, and catastrophically unserious.

And confusion, when it convinces itself it’s righteous, tends to leave a trail of damage while feeling very proud of itself. Which is exactly what’s happening here.

Subscribe