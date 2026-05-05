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Courtenay R's avatar
Courtenay R
11h

If it's any comfort — which of course it isn't — masses of Australians also turned out to protest against Herzog when he went there earlier this year, specifically to support and comfort the families affected by the Bondi massacre. I was in Australia myself at the time (that's where I come from, but I now live in the UK), and I wasn't near any of the protests, but it all just made me feel sick with anger, especially as I used to live in a very Jewish area of Melbourne where Jews were very well respected as part of the local community. In many ways, I don't recognise my native country any more. But the same insanity seems to be spreading everywhere (except Israel, of course).

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Richard Rosen's avatar
Richard Rosen
11h

I read every message. I see nothing to debate. I’m a 78 year old Jew whose grandparents came the the United States in the early 20th century. From Lithuania. From Belarus. I’m retiring. With talent and a need and desire to contribute. Who should I reach out to? Financial support for travel and integration. A role in the contested survival of the Jewish state and homeland. To stand in solidarity.

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