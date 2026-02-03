Subscribe

Apparently I’m a “radical right-wing fanatic” because I believe Jews should have a state. Not ten states. Not an empire. One. Singular. Existing. Defended. Functioning. You’d think I announced a plan to replace gravity with vibes.

The accusation always arrives with the same breathless tone, like someone just discovered fire but in the wrong hands. “A Jewish state is extreme,” they say, clutching their reusable water bottle, moments after endorsing every other nation-state on the planet without a pulse check. France gets a flag. Japan gets a border. Ireland gets a parade. Jews get a lecture and a spreadsheet.

Let’s talk about this “fanaticism.” I believe Jews should not outsource their survival to the goodwill of people who historically specialize in revoking it. I believe Jewish kids should grow up under Jewish sovereignty instead of being a moral object lesson for Western guilt management. I believe that when rockets are fired at civilians, the appropriate response is not a panel discussion moderated by someone who thinks Tel Aviv is a flavor of hummus.

If that’s radical, then realism needs a rebrand.

What really sets people off isn’t ideology. It’s audacity. Jews aren’t supposed to be confident. Jews are supposed to be grateful. Grateful for tolerance. Grateful for permission. Grateful for the right to exist as long as we do it quietly and preferably elsewhere. A Jewish state ruins the aesthetic. It turns Jews from a metaphor into a nation, and that makes the critics itchy in places they don’t want to explain.

So they reach for psychology. They always do. Pathologize the position. Label it “extreme.” Whisper “dangerous.” Because if you can’t beat the argument, diagnose the person making it. It’s a classic move from people who confuse disagreement with disorder and smugness with intelligence.

Here’s the punchline. The same people calling Jewish sovereignty “fanatical” will, in the next breath, defend movements that glorify martyrdom, celebrate mass murder, and teach children that dying while killing Jews is the highest form of civic virtue. That’s not extreme. That’s “contextual.” That’s “complicated.” That’s “resistance.” The moral compass here spins like a broken ceiling fan.

I’m told my views are “out of bounds.” By whom? By people whose entire worldview collapses if Jews stop behaving like victims in a museum exhibit. By people who think Israel should exist only as an apology. By people who believe Jewish power is inherently suspect but Jewish blood is tragically inevitable.

Let me save everyone some time. I’m not interested in approval from a crowd that loses its mind when Jews win wars but finds its voice when Jews lose lives. I don’t need validation from people who treat Jewish self-defense like a personality flaw. And I’m definitely not going to tone it down so someone else can feel morally moisturized.

Yes, I support a Jewish state. Unequivocally. Without footnotes. Without trembling. Without asking permission from people whose historical track record on Jewish safety is a horror anthology.

If that makes me arrogant, good. Jews surviving without apology tends to sound like arrogance to people who preferred us fragile. If that makes me obnoxious, fine. Obnoxious beats exterminated. And if that makes me a fanatic in a world where Jewish sovereignty still needs justification, then the word fanatic has become a punchline, and I’m happy to deliver it with a smile.

Because the truly unhinged idea isn’t that Jews deserve a state.

The unhinged idea is that after everything, we still have to explain why.

