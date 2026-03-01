Subscribe

Humanity really invented the phrase “sleeping giant” and then watched an apocalyptic death cult poke the same giant repeatedly for forty years and still acted shocked when the giant finally stood up.

Let’s translate this entire saga into plain strategic English, because apparently half the geopolitical commentariat still thinks October 7 was just another headline between brunch and Pilates.

For decades, the Iranian regime operated under what can only be described as Dictator Math. Step one: fund terrorists on every border of Israel. Step two: chant about annihilation every Friday like it’s karaoke night for genocidal slogans. Step three: assume Israel will respond with strongly worded statements and a panel discussion on international proportionality hosted by people who think maps are offensive.

Then October 7 happened.

And something snapped.

Not politically. Not rhetorically. Civilizationally.

Israel stopped playing Middle Eastern chess and switched to surgical astrophysics. The old Israeli doctrine was survival. The post October 7 doctrine became existential correction. Entire threat ecosystems suddenly moved from “manageable nuisance” to “to be deleted from history’s hard drive.”

Khamenei, sitting comfortably in Tehran, made the same catastrophic mistake dictators always make. He believed his own propaganda. He thought Israel was divided, exhausted, morally restrained, terrified of headlines, hostage to Western opinion columns written by people whose greatest personal risk is oat milk shortages.

Meanwhile Israeli intelligence apparently turned Iran into the geopolitical equivalent of an open WiFi network labeled “Definitely Secure.”

Think about the insanity here.

Israel did not just strike Iran. Israel photographed the result. Inside Tehran. Against one of the most paranoid security states on Earth. That is not an airstrike. That is psychological demolition delivered with GPS coordinates and sarcasm.

The IRGC spent decades building a “ring of fire” around Israel. Hezbollah north. Hamas south. Militias east. Houthis south again because apparently geography is optional when you hate Jews professionally.

Now look at the board.

Hezbollah degraded.

Hamas shattered.

Syrian corridors exposed.

Proxy networks terrified to answer their phones.

And suddenly Iran is the one surrounded.

History loves irony almost as much as Jews love arguing.

The regime believed distance protected it. That Israel would never reach Tehran. That American presidents eventually lose patience. That democracies hesitate forever.

Instead they discovered something horrifying.

Israel learned patience from 3,000 years of survival.

And America, under leadership willing to actually pull triggers instead of hosting summits, decided deterrence works better when enemies occasionally explode.

Dictatorships don’t collapse because bombs fall. They collapse because fear changes direction.

Yesterday, fear lived in Tel Aviv shelters.

Today, fear lives inside Iranian command bunkers where generals are probably checking ceiling tiles like characters in a spy thriller realizing the walls themselves might be Mossad interns.

The real humiliation is not the assassination.

It’s exposure.

Every Iranian citizen just witnessed the regime that claims divine protection fail to protect its own supreme leader in the capital city. The mythology cracked. And once authoritarian mythology cracks, gravity takes over.

Empires rarely notice the exact moment they begin dying. Nazi Germany didn’t. The Soviet Union didn’t. Saddam didn’t. They all believed strength was permanent right up until statues started falling faster than press releases could be written.

The ayatollahs built power on fear.

Now their own elites are wondering who’s next.

That is how regimes end. Not with invasion, but with whispers inside barracks, rival commanders hesitating, intelligence officers hedging loyalty, citizens realizing the “invincible” state just misplaced its Supreme Leader under rubble.

Strategically, this is obscene brilliance.

Psychologically, it’s devastating.

And symbolically? Purim timing is almost too on-the-nose for history to get away with. Persia once tried extermination under Haman. Persia again builds an extermination ideology. And once again the plot collapses under its own arrogance.

The lesson here is brutal and simple.

Israel after October 7 is not the Israel Iran planned for.

Deterrence has been replaced by consequence.

The ayatollahs gambled that democracies forget trauma.

They miscalculated.

Because when a nation survives genocide, exile, pogroms, rockets, tunnels, massacres and still rebuilds by morning, eventually someone learns the most dangerous lesson in geopolitics:

Never corner people who already learned how to live without fear of extinction.

Khamenei didn’t fall because Israel attacked.

He fell because the world changed and he didn’t notice.

Dictators rarely do.

