There are people this Friday morning sipping artisan coffee, discussing geopolitics like philosophers of imported furniture.

And then there’s me.

In Judea.

Holding a shovel.

Actively shoveling shit for Zion.

Yes. Actual shit. Real manure. Authentic, farm-certified, spiritually upgraded animal nonsense being moved by Jewish hands onto Jewish soil so Jewish life can grow in the Jewish homeland. Two thousand years of exile led directly to this moment: me standing on a terrace thinking, our ancestors crossed deserts for this pile.

And honestly? I’ve never felt more normal.

Because Zionism was never meant to be comfortable. It was never meant to be theoretical. It was meant to look exactly like this: sweaty Jews rebuilding land while the world holds conferences about why we shouldn’t exist.

So while experts debate us on panels, we are here shoveling shit for Zion.

While activists scream online, we are shoveling shit for Zion.

While people who couldn’t survive twelve minutes without Wi-Fi explain morality to us, we are out here before Shabbat literally shoveling shit for Zion so farms grow, food grows, hope grows, and soldiers who carried war on their backs can come breathe again on living land.

You want poetry?

This is poetry.

Manure becomes soil.

Soil becomes trees.

Trees become shade.

Shade becomes healing.

And healing saves lives.

Every shovel load says something history understands perfectly: Jews don’t just survive. We build. Even when it smells terrible.

Our holy soldiers defend the borders.

We defend the future by planting it.

So yes, today I am proudly, joyfully, aggressively shoveling shit for Zion. Not metaphorically. Not symbolically. Physically. With enthusiasm bordering on religious insanity.

And here’s the invitation nobody glamorous advertises:

Come volunteer.

Come donate.

Come sweat.

Come laugh.

Come stand on the hills of Israel and experience the deeply spiritual realization that redemption sometimes smells like a barn.

Come join us shoveling shit for Zion.

Because the Jewish story was never written by spectators.

It was written by builders willing to get filthy so the next generation can stand clean on free soil.

Now if you’ll excuse me, Shabbat is coming, the terraces need finishing, and Zion apparently runs on compost.

