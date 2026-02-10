Subscribe

I am done listening to fools who hate Jews lecture Jews about where Jews are allowed to live. Who the hell do you think you are? Seriously. Some anonymous official, some NGO drone, some foreign minister from a country that would collapse without Western money, telling me I’m not allowed to buy land because I’m Jewish. That is the entire argument once you scrape off the fake concern, the legal gibberish, the moral cosplay. Jews buying land offends you. Say it plainly or get out of the way.

I don’t give a damn about your “process.” I don’t give a damn about your “frameworks.” I don’t give a damn about your carefully curated outrage. I am JEWISH. This is Jewish land. And the fact that Jews needed special permits, shell companies, and bureaucratic obstacle courses to buy property in Judea and Samaria while everyone else could do it freely is not stability. It is discrimination. Ugly, old-fashioned, Jew-only discrimination.

And now that it’s being removed, suddenly the world loses its mind. Not over terror. Not over incitement. Not over murder. Over Jews buying land. You want me to pretend that isn’t antisemitism? Spare me. If this were any other group on earth being barred from property ownership because of who they are, the same people screaming now would be lighting candles and marching in the streets. But Jews? Jews are supposed to understand, to wait, to freeze, to apologize for existing too confidently.

Subscribe

Enough.

The two-state solution is not some noble dream. It is a dead ideology kept on life support by people who refuse to admit they were wrong. Every time Jews were told to step back, restrain themselves, hand over land, trust promises, the result was blood. And now the same geniuses want us to believe that stopping Jews from buying homes is what keeps the peace. That is not peace. That is extortion with a moral accent.

And let’s kill another lie while we’re here. Calling Jewish land purchases “theft” is obscene. Theft is telling Jews they cannot legally buy land because they are Jews. Theft is erasing Jewish history and then acting shocked when Jews refuse to disappear quietly. Theft is demanding Jewish weakness as the entry fee to international approval.

You don’t get to decide where Jews live. You don’t get to tell Jews which parts of their homeland are acceptable. You don’t get to enforce one set of property rights for Arabs and another for Jews and then pretend you’re the good guys. That game is over.

Subscribe

So yes, I’m angry. I’m done being polite. I’m done pretending the people screaming the loudest are acting in good faith. Stop discriminating against Jews buying land. Stop dressing bigotry up as diplomacy. Stop lying about history. Stop pretending Jewish self-determination is negotiable.

This land is Jewish. The people are Jewish. And no amount of foreign outrage changes that. If that bothers you, that’s your problem.

Subscribe