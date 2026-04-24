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Aimee Samana's avatar
Aimee Samana
3m

You tell ‘em!! Am Yisrael Chai.

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Jacky Edelstein's avatar
Jacky Edelstein
3h

No, they were never "fine" with Jews, no matter where they lived or how they contributed to society. They were only fine when Jews were sent to the gas chamber.

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