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I am a damn settler.

Say it again. Go on. I know you need to. It’s your favorite little word. Your intellectual security blanket. The last thing you reach for when facts start slipping through your fingers.

I love it.

Every time you say it, you think you’re exposing me. What you’re actually doing is exposing yourself. Because what you mean when you say “settler” is this: a Jew came home and refused to leave.

That’s the part that breaks you.

You were fine with Jews when we were scattered. When we were useful. When we built your cities, ran your businesses, funded your institutions, and kept our heads down so you could feel morally comfortable. That version of us fit your worldview.

This one doesn’t.

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This one builds instead of begging. This one stays instead of packing. This one looks at history, looks at exile, looks at every failed attempt to erase us, and says, “Not happening again.”

And suddenly you’re spiraling.

So you chant. Louder. Angrier. “Settler! Colonizer!” as if repeating it turns it into truth. As if history started the moment you opened a textbook you barely read. As if thousands of years of Jewish presence can be erased by a slogan printed on cardboard between your coffee break and your next protest selfie.

It’s embarrassing.

You don’t know the history. You don’t even know what your own words mean. You just know they feel good to say in a crowd where no one challenges you.

You call me a colonizer while standing on land shaped by actual empires you’ve never bothered to question. You scream about occupation while ignoring what happens in places where Jews don’t have power. You posture about human rights while defending movements that would silence you the second your opinions became inconvenient.

And then you expect to be taken seriously.

You’re not serious. You’re loud.

There’s a difference, and deep down you know it.

Let’s talk about your favorite contradiction, because it’s too absurd to ignore. “Gays for Palestine.” You chant it like it’s a moral badge. In reality, it’s a tragic joke. The same people you’re cheering for would have zero tolerance for the identity you’re proudly waving around. But you’re so committed to your narrative that you’d rather ignore reality than admit you backed the wrong side.

That’s not compassion. That’s delusion.

And still, somehow, I’m the villain in your story.

Me. The guy building a life. Raising a family. Living openly in a place my people have been connected to for thousands of years. Speaking a language revived from near extinction. Standing in a country where different religions vote, speak, argue, and exist under law.

That’s your enemy.

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Not the regimes that crush dissent. Not the movements that celebrate violence. Not the ideologies that erase entire groups of people.

No. The problem is the Jew who stayed.

So yes, I’m a damn settler.

I am exactly what you’re afraid of. Not because I’m extreme, but because I’m permanent. Because I’m not going anywhere. Because every time you try to reduce me to a label, I keep building something real right in front of you.

And that drives you insane.

You call me names because you can’t move me. You shout because you can’t argue. You rage because, at some level, you realize your entire framework collapses if you admit one simple thing: Jews belong here.

And if we belong here, then you’ve been wrong. Loudly, confidently, publicly wrong.

That’s a hard pill to swallow.

So you don’t swallow it. You scream instead.

Fine. Scream.

Call me a “damn settler” again. Put it in bold. Add hashtags. Turn it into a chant. Make it your personality.

I’ll still be here.

Building. Living. Raising the next generation that won’t ask your permission either.

You don’t have to like it. You don’t have to accept it. You can keep shouting into the void if it makes you feel better.

It won’t change reality.

I’m a damn settler.

And that word doesn’t weaken me.

It proves I already won. So… Such the Hell Up!

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