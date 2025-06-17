Shut Up, Die Mad, and Choke on JDAMs: A Love Letter to the Mullahs and Their Eurotrash Cheerleaders
How to Annihilate a Genocidal Moron in 48 Hours: A Step-by-Step Guide to Humiliating Iran and Every Idiot Who Supports Them
Let’s not waste time.
Israel didn’t just strike Iran. Israel erased Iran’s pride, their military “strategy,” their myth of invincibility, and their entire propaganda machine—and did it faster than it takes most of these Ayatollah apologists to finish a soy latte and draft a tweet blaming Israel for global warming.
48 hours.
That’s all it took.
Iran’s air de…
