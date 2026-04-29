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Israel is about 22,000 square kilometers. Smaller than Belgium. Smaller than El Salvador. Roughly the size of New Jersey. One Jewish state on a planet with nearly 200 countries. That’s the entire geopolitical “giant” the world obsesses over like it’s controlling gravity itself.

Population? About 9.5 million. That’s less than many global cities. Tokyo dwarfs it. New York State rivals it. This is not an empire. This is a sliver of land with a population that could fit inside a handful of major metropolitan areas.

Now zoom out. Egypt is around a million square kilometers. Saudi Arabia is over two million. Iran? About 1.6 million. Iraq, Turkey, Syria all vastly larger. You could stack dozens of Israels inside some of these countries and still have room left over for all the outrage the UN pretends to distribute evenly.

And yet here we are.

The United Nations has passed more resolutions condemning Israel than North Korea, Iran, Syria, Russia, and China combined in multiple years. Not sometimes. Repeatedly. The only democracy in the Middle East, with elections, an independent judiciary, Arab citizens voting and serving in parliament, LGBTQ protections unheard of in the region, and a free press that trashes its own government daily, is treated like the world’s central villain.

Meanwhile Iran executes dissidents. China runs mass detention systems. Syria butchered hundreds of thousands of its own people. Yemen collapsed into famine and chaos. Sudan tears itself apart. The global reaction? Concern. Statements. Maybe a conference with stale sandwiches and polite applause.

Israel defends itself and the world loses its mind.

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October 7. Around 1,200 people murdered. Families burned. Civilians slaughtered. Children executed. Women assaulted. 250 hostages dragged into Gaza. That’s not propaganda. That’s documented reality. If that happened in Paris, London, or New York, the response would be overwhelming force and zero apologies. When it happens to Israel, the clock starts ticking until the lectures begin.

And they always begin.

The media takes that massacre and within days reframes the story. Israel becomes the aggressor. Context evaporates. Terror organizations are described with language so sanitized it could pass a hospital inspection. “Militants.” “Armed groups.” As if we’re talking about a labor dispute and not people whose charter explicitly calls for Israel’s destruction.

And then comes the numbers game. Casualty figures pumped out of Hamas-controlled systems are reported instantly, uncritically, globally. Verification becomes optional. But Israeli casualties, Israeli hostages, Israeli trauma? Suddenly we need layers of context, nuance, and philosophical reflection.

NGOs pile on. Reports appear with prewritten conclusions. Israel is judged against standards no country on Earth could meet, especially not while fighting an enemy embedded in civilian areas by design. That part somehow always gets minimized. Human shields become a footnote. Israeli response becomes the headline.

Let’s talk about reality no one likes admitting.

Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005. Completely. Every settlement. Every soldier. What followed was not peace, not development, not coexistence. It became a launchpad for rockets. Thousands of them. Fired deliberately at civilian areas. Year after year. If any other country faced that, the response would not be a panel discussion.

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Israel built the Iron Dome to protect its civilians. Think about how insane that is. A country invents a system to intercept rockets aimed at its population, and instead of being recognized as defensive innovation, it gets criticized for not absorbing attacks quietly enough.

Arab citizens in Israel vote. Sit in parliament. Serve as judges. Serve in the military. Work in hospitals, universities, tech companies. LGBTQ people live openly in Tel Aviv while in neighboring territories they risk imprisonment or worse. Women in Israel serve at every level of society. Compare that to the surrounding region honestly, not selectively, and the contrast is not subtle.

And still, Israel is treated as uniquely illegitimate.

Why?

Because it’s the one Jewish state. Strip away the slogans, the academic language, the endless reports, and you hit something older and uglier. Standards shift when Jews defend themselves. Expectations tighten. Forgiveness disappears. Context evaporates.

No, not every critic is antisemitic. That would be lazy. But when the only Jewish country is held to a standard no other country faces, singled out in international bodies, obsessed over in media cycles, and treated as the central moral crisis of the planet while objectively worse actors operate with relative freedom, the pattern stops being subtle.

It becomes obvious.

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Israel is not powerful because it’s large. It’s powerful because it survived. Because it built. Because it refused to disappear. Because after exile, persecution, and genocide, it reestablished sovereignty and decided it would never again rely on the goodwill of others for survival.

That is what unsettles people.

A tiny country, constantly threatened, constantly judged, constantly forced to justify its existence, continues to thrive. Innovation powerhouse. Military resilience. Cultural revival. Economic strength. Intelligence capabilities that half the world quietly depends on while publicly condemning.

That contradiction drives the obsession.

So no, this isn’t about land alone. It isn’t about borders alone. It isn’t about policy alone. Those are the talking points. The deeper issue is that Israel exists, defends itself, and refuses to play the role history assigned to Jews for centuries.

A country this small should not dominate global attention.

Unless the issue was never its size to begin with.

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