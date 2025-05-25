Shut Up, Palestine Isn’t Real and Your Hashtag Won’t Save It
Once Upon a Fake Time: The Legend of NeverEverLand (Also Known as “Palestine”)
Once upon a time in a magical land that never existed, far beyond the mountains of Make-Believe and the rivers of Revisionist Rage, there was a kingdom called…
Palestine.
No wait. Not Palestine. That would imply it was real.
Let’s try again:
There was a land called NeverEverLand —…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.