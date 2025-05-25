Once Upon a Fake Time: The Legend of NeverEverLand (Also Known as “Palestine”)

Subscribe

Once upon a time in a magical land that never existed, far beyond the mountains of Make-Believe and the rivers of Revisionist Rage, there was a kingdom called…

Palestine.

No wait. Not Palestine. That would imply it was real.

Let’s try again:

There was a land called NeverEverLand —…