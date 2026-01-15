Voice of Zion

5h

Ive found that when dealing with the "woke", its helpful to beat them with their own wokey-dokey rhetoric.

Jews are a tribe, well, twelve tribes to be precise. One of the oldest identified tribes in human history. We have genes, we have culture, we have religon. But, but, but.... most of you are Europeans. Yeah, but not by choice.

Did the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, and others, choose to be removed from their lands and sent to Oklahoma? Does it make them any less native American? Does it make the Cherokee any less indigenous to North Carolina and Georgia or the Seminole to Florida? Do they have any less right to exist as a tribe?

In the US, the government had large tracts of land that they controlled and set some of it aside for Native Americans as place where they could exist as sovereign nations.

How is that different from Israel? After WW2, the British controlled a large area of the Middle East. They parcelled out land to create Iraq, Jordan, and Palestine for the native Arabs and returned a small section of the ancestral land of the Jews to recreate Israel, a reservation, if you will, for a historically ancient tribe, the Jews.

2h

We see that the United Nations is “sad” because the mullahs are slaughtering their own people. That is so sweet, given the same United Nations wants Israel/Jews to be censured for defending ourselves against the same bunch of religious fanatics. It smells like the United Nations has pooped its diaper and does not know what to do or how to clean up the racist shit it sits in.

