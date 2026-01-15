Shut Up YOU Antisemite!
Shut the HELL UP! Anti-Zionism is a moral fog machine set to maximum output, blasting smoke so thick it convinces its operators they’re enlightened while they keep tripping over the same ancient hatred dressed up in postgraduate vocabulary. It doesn’t walk into the room. It barges in screaming about justice while confiscating history, logic, and self-awareness at the door.
Anti-Zionism pretends it’s sophisticated dissent, but it’s just bigotry that learned how to cite footnotes. It claims it’s against a state, not a people, while obsessively singling out the only Jewish state on earth for standards no other nation is expected to meet. Not China. Not Russia. Not Iran. Not Syria. Just Israel. The coincidence is so blatant it would be funny if it weren’t so grotesque.
This ideology doesn’t critique policy. It delegitimizes existence. It doesn’t argue borders. It argues that Jews, uniquely among the world’s peoples, have no right to self-determination. That is not activism. That is discrimination with tenure. Strip away the academic varnish and what remains is the same ancient accusation, Jews are allowed to exist everywhere except where they are strong.
Anti-Zionism survives by laundering antisemitism through euphemism. The word “Zionist” becomes a proxy, a stand-in, a permission slip to say things about Jews that would otherwise get you rightly expelled from polite society. Control. Power. Influence. Manipulation. The vocabulary is recycled, the target unchanged. History isn’t denied here. It’s weaponized selectively, amputated where inconvenient, and reassembled into propaganda.
The intellectual posture is always theatrical. Anti-Zionists declare themselves defenders of the oppressed while aligning with regimes, movements, and militias that crush minorities, silence dissent, and execute people for existing incorrectly. The contradiction doesn’t bother them. Hypocrisy is not a flaw in this worldview. It’s the operating system.
Their moral logic is breathtakingly perverse. Jews defending themselves is aggression. Jews surviving is provocation. Jewish sovereignty is racism. Jewish vulnerability is preferable, provided it makes the right people feel virtuous. This ideology is obsessed with power yet enraged by Jews who refuse to be powerless. That rage gives the game away.
Anti-Zionism demands Jews be eternal guests everywhere and owners nowhere. Citizens without sovereignty. Victims without agency. History without memory. When Jews say no, when they insist on borders, armies, language, and land, anti-Zionism loses its mind. Because the problem was never policy. The problem was Jewish permanence.
Comedy shreds this ideology effortlessly because it is built on contradiction stacked atop delusion. It claims universalism while practicing obsession. It claims justice while excusing barbarism. It claims humanity while denying it selectively. Laugh at it once and the whole structure wobbles. Laugh at it twice and the mask slips.
The bitter irony is that anti-Zionism believes itself radical while parroting the oldest prejudice in Western history with updated grammar. It thinks it’s rebelling against power while punching down at a people who learned, the hard way, that powerlessness is lethal. It thinks it’s moral while demanding Jews be the only nation on earth forbidden from self-defense.
Anti-Zionism isn’t brave. It’s cowardly. It hides behind abstractions because it cannot survive daylight. It cannot say what it means plainly without revealing exactly what it is. So it chants, accuses, condemns, and postures, hoping noise will substitute for truth.
It never does.
Anti-Zionism isn’t misunderstood. It’s exposed. And the more it screams, the clearer it becomes that this isn’t about Israel at all. It’s about Jews who refused to disappear, refused to submit, and refused to apologize for still being here.
Ive found that when dealing with the "woke", its helpful to beat them with their own wokey-dokey rhetoric.
Jews are a tribe, well, twelve tribes to be precise. One of the oldest identified tribes in human history. We have genes, we have culture, we have religon. But, but, but.... most of you are Europeans. Yeah, but not by choice.
Did the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, and others, choose to be removed from their lands and sent to Oklahoma? Does it make them any less native American? Does it make the Cherokee any less indigenous to North Carolina and Georgia or the Seminole to Florida? Do they have any less right to exist as a tribe?
In the US, the government had large tracts of land that they controlled and set some of it aside for Native Americans as place where they could exist as sovereign nations.
How is that different from Israel? After WW2, the British controlled a large area of the Middle East. They parcelled out land to create Iraq, Jordan, and Palestine for the native Arabs and returned a small section of the ancestral land of the Jews to recreate Israel, a reservation, if you will, for a historically ancient tribe, the Jews.
We see that the United Nations is “sad” because the mullahs are slaughtering their own people. That is so sweet, given the same United Nations wants Israel/Jews to be censured for defending ourselves against the same bunch of religious fanatics. It smells like the United Nations has pooped its diaper and does not know what to do or how to clean up the racist shit it sits in.