Shut the HELL UP! Anti-Zionism is a moral fog machine set to maximum output, blasting smoke so thick it convinces its operators they’re enlightened while they keep tripping over the same ancient hatred dressed up in postgraduate vocabulary. It doesn’t walk into the room. It barges in screaming about justice while confiscating history, logic, and self-awareness at the door.

Anti-Zionism pretends it’s sophisticated dissent, but it’s just bigotry that learned how to cite footnotes. It claims it’s against a state, not a people, while obsessively singling out the only Jewish state on earth for standards no other nation is expected to meet. Not China. Not Russia. Not Iran. Not Syria. Just Israel. The coincidence is so blatant it would be funny if it weren’t so grotesque.

This ideology doesn’t critique policy. It delegitimizes existence. It doesn’t argue borders. It argues that Jews, uniquely among the world’s peoples, have no right to self-determination. That is not activism. That is discrimination with tenure. Strip away the academic varnish and what remains is the same ancient accusation, Jews are allowed to exist everywhere except where they are strong.

Anti-Zionism survives by laundering antisemitism through euphemism. The word “Zionist” becomes a proxy, a stand-in, a permission slip to say things about Jews that would otherwise get you rightly expelled from polite society. Control. Power. Influence. Manipulation. The vocabulary is recycled, the target unchanged. History isn’t denied here. It’s weaponized selectively, amputated where inconvenient, and reassembled into propaganda.

The intellectual posture is always theatrical. Anti-Zionists declare themselves defenders of the oppressed while aligning with regimes, movements, and militias that crush minorities, silence dissent, and execute people for existing incorrectly. The contradiction doesn’t bother them. Hypocrisy is not a flaw in this worldview. It’s the operating system.

Their moral logic is breathtakingly perverse. Jews defending themselves is aggression. Jews surviving is provocation. Jewish sovereignty is racism. Jewish vulnerability is preferable, provided it makes the right people feel virtuous. This ideology is obsessed with power yet enraged by Jews who refuse to be powerless. That rage gives the game away.

Anti-Zionism demands Jews be eternal guests everywhere and owners nowhere. Citizens without sovereignty. Victims without agency. History without memory. When Jews say no, when they insist on borders, armies, language, and land, anti-Zionism loses its mind. Because the problem was never policy. The problem was Jewish permanence.

Comedy shreds this ideology effortlessly because it is built on contradiction stacked atop delusion. It claims universalism while practicing obsession. It claims justice while excusing barbarism. It claims humanity while denying it selectively. Laugh at it once and the whole structure wobbles. Laugh at it twice and the mask slips.

The bitter irony is that anti-Zionism believes itself radical while parroting the oldest prejudice in Western history with updated grammar. It thinks it’s rebelling against power while punching down at a people who learned, the hard way, that powerlessness is lethal. It thinks it’s moral while demanding Jews be the only nation on earth forbidden from self-defense.

Anti-Zionism isn’t brave. It’s cowardly. It hides behind abstractions because it cannot survive daylight. It cannot say what it means plainly without revealing exactly what it is. So it chants, accuses, condemns, and postures, hoping noise will substitute for truth.

It never does.

Anti-Zionism isn’t misunderstood. It’s exposed. And the more it screams, the clearer it becomes that this isn’t about Israel at all. It’s about Jews who refused to disappear, refused to submit, and refused to apologize for still being here.