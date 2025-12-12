Subscribe

Before the sun even considered rising, something unholy descended upon a sleeping people. Not an army. Not a rebellion. Not a political statement.

A darkness.

A darkness so ancient, so predatory, so intentional that even the shadows seemed to recoil from it.

Homes stood defenseless, wrapped in the softness of early morning. Mothers slept with arms around their children. Fathers locked doors believing the world still respected the innocence of a home. But then — everything gentle, everything human, everything safe was ripped apart in an instant.

Doors were not merely kicked in —

they were annihilated,

splintered into the kind of debris you’d expect in a world abandoned by morality.

Women were seized with a cruelty that did not come from this world. Their cries surged through the night like broken prayers, as if the heavens themselves were being forced to listen to the destruction of purity, dignity, and sanctity.

Men who moved to protect their families were beaten down with the cold, methodical satisfaction of predators who came not just to harm bodies —

but to break souls.

To make husbands watch.

To make children tremble.

To turn human suffering into a theater of cruelty.

The invaders moved through each home as though they had memorized a script of torment, as though they had been rehearsing hatred for generations. Nothing was accidental. Nothing was impulsive.

This was violence in its most meticulous form —

violence designed to shatter a people from the inside out.

Subscribe

Children hid under beds, whispering prayers, clutching their own shaking limbs as if they could hold themselves together through sheer will. Some tried to cover their siblings’ eyes. Some simply shut down, swallowed by fear too large for their small bodies to process.

The night was thick with screams — long, raw, soul-tearing screams that no human being should ever have to release, let alone hear. And yet the world, comfortably distant, would later pretend not to understand. Would later ask for “context.” Would later perform its tired, cowardly dance of moral ambiguity.

And when the tormenters finished raining hell on the innocent, when they snuffed out the last shred of safety in each home,

they lit them on fire.

Fire that consumed baby photos.

Fire that consumed wedding gifts.

Fire that consumed the very walls that had held generations together.

Survivors staggered out hours later, eyes hollow, bodies shaking uncontrollably, ash clinging to their skin like death refusing to release its grip. They walked barefoot over broken toys and spilled blood. They stepped into a morning that had no right to be called morning.

A morning birthed from horror.

A morning drowning in grief.

A morning that should have frozen the conscience of the planet.

But instead?

The cowards spoke.

The deniers smirked.

The activists choreographed their moral gymnastics.

The politicians pretended to squint, as if unsure about what had happened.

And that is why this story must be told with thunder. With rage. With truth that scorches.

Because anyone who dares excuse, minimize, justify, sanitize, or relativize what happened is not misinformed —

they are complicit in evil.

And evil deserves no mercy.

This nightmare — this atrocity — this eruption of ancient hatred disguised as human faces — is what the world dares to call October 7th.

Subscribe