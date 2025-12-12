Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Hochstedt's avatar
John Hochstedt
11h

The world has denied the reality of demons and demons came out of the shadows in a bacchanalia of savagery, the same demons that held the Holy Land before the conquest of Canaan. You have etched their satanic madness in words that reveal both the complicity of the world and the depths to which those who give themselves to them sink. No truce, ever: this is why Israel was commanded to make none with the inhabitants of Canaan. The demons must be removed entirely from Eretz Yisroel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ziani's avatar
Ziani
11h

And shamelessly, Israel is criticized, told to step down, for holding those accountable for the senseless murder of innocent human beings.

May the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob protect our beloved president, Trump, his family, and his administration. May God grant him Divine Directives.✝️🇺🇲✡️🇮🇱

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture