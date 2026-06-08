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I am angry.

Not annoyed.

Not frustrated.

Not disappointed.

Angry.

The kind of anger that keeps you awake at night.

The kind of anger that builds every time a siren goes off.

The kind of anger that comes from looking at your children and realizing that politicians, diplomats, journalists, and self-important experts are gambling with their lives.

I am angry at the entire world.

I am angry at the endless hypocrisy.

I am angry at the endless stupidity.

I am angry at the endless arrogance.

And today, I am especially angry at Donald Trump.

Yes, Donald Trump.

Before everyone loses their minds, let me be clear.

I supported many of his policies.

I applauded the embassy move to Jerusalem.

I applauded the Abraham Accords.

I applauded his willingness to confront Iran when others wanted to pretend the regime was a misunderstood partner for peace.

But enough is enough.

Every time Israel begins defending itself, every time Israel starts restoring deterrence, every time Israel reminds its enemies that attacking Jews has consequences, somebody in Washington starts shouting the same words.

“Ceasefire.”

“Peace.”

“Restraint.”

For the love of God, shut the hell up.

Seriously.

Shut up.

You know what Israelis hear when foreign leaders say “ceasefire”?

We hear, “Stop before the problem is solved.”

We hear, “Pause long enough for your enemies to recover.”

We hear, “Go back to living under the same threat that existed yesterday.”

That is what we hear.

Because we have lived this movie before.

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Again.

And again.

And again.

The script never changes.

The actors change.

The speeches change.

The slogans change.

The result never changes.

The rockets return.

The terrorism returns.

The threats return.

The funerals return.

And then the same fools who demanded a ceasefire act shocked.

Shocked.

As if nobody could have predicted what would happen.

As if history does not exist.

As if the last fifty years never happened.

The arrogance is breathtaking.

The stupidity is infuriating.

And then there is Netanyahu.

Bibi, I am angry at you too.

Not because I doubt your intelligence.

Not because I doubt your understanding of the threat.

But because I am tired of watching Israeli leaders act as though foreign approval matters more than Israeli security.

It doesn’t.

Never has.

Never will.

At some point leadership means ignoring the applause.

At some point leadership means ignoring the criticism.

At some point leadership means looking every foreign leader in the eye and saying, “With respect, my responsibility is to Israeli families, not your headlines.”

Stop worrying about what foreign newspapers think.

Stop worrying about what television commentators think.

Stop worrying about what the diplomatic class thinks.

Most of them have been wrong for decades anyway.

Wrong about Oslo.

Wrong about terrorism.

Wrong about Iran.

Wrong about Hamas.

Wrong about Hezbollah.

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Wrong about nearly everything that actually mattered.

Yet somehow they continue lecturing Israel as though they possess secret wisdom.

They do not.

They possess microphones.

That is not the same thing.

The truth is that I am tired.

Tired of hearing people who have never spent a night in a bomb shelter explain reality to those who have.

Tired of hearing people who have never buried victims of terrorism explain morality to those who live with the threat.

Tired of hearing people who have never had fifteen seconds to protect their children explain proportionality.

Tired of hearing the word “peace” used by people who have absolutely no idea how fragile peace really is.

I want peace.

Every Israeli parent wants peace.

We want our children in school.

We want family barbecues.

We want weddings.

We want parks.

We want ordinary lives.

That is exactly why I am so angry.

Because every time Israelis demand security, some comfortable expert calls it extremism.

Every time Israelis demand safety, some politician calls for restraint.

Every time Israelis demand reality, some fool responds with slogans.

The world keeps asking Israelis to take risks.

The world never seems willing to take those risks itself.

The world keeps demanding patience from people living under threat.

The world keeps demanding restraint from people being attacked.

The world keeps demanding sacrifices from people who have already sacrificed enough.

I am sick of it.

I am sick of the lectures.

I am sick of the hypocrisy.

I am sick of the double standards.

I am sick of the arrogance.

Most of all, I am sick of people treating Israeli lives as pieces on a geopolitical chessboard.

These are not statistics.

These are not headlines.

These are not talking points.

These are our children.

Our families.

Our homes.

And I am angry because far too many people seem to have forgotten that.

Well, I have not forgotten.

Neither have millions of Israelis.

And no amount of speeches, slogans, pressure, editorials, conferences, or ceasefire resolutions is going to make us forget it.

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