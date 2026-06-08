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Drinda Pennini's avatar
Drinda Pennini
1h

I voted for Trump but my patience is at an end. Destroy the IRGC and takeout the hardline leaders. Get the nuclear dust out of Iran. Bomb Karg Island out of existence, and level the oilfields. Stop trusting these liars; they do not want peace. They live to destroy Israel, do not let them!

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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
2h

There are many people saying that this isn't the same Donald Trump that went to China, they're also asking who possessed him? No I'm not saying that the man's possessed and I'm not saying he's not the same person but something sure as hell changed. He's got to quit playing that multi-dimensional chess of his set the red lines and stop moving them every time the deadline runs out because people like the IRGC are now laughing at America, and they've been taking notes. Guaranteed that these notes will be used in future meetings and negotiations because it's like yeah he keeps his word on everything but deadlines.

By the way don't let your anger keep you awake at night let it keep you warm at night. Oh wait summer is coming all right yeah let it keep you up 😆

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