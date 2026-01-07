I am South African. A white South African. I escaped. And I know the truth.

I don’t know socialism as a theory. I know it as a childhood smell. Burnt metal. Smoke. Panic. I was a little boy standing in a shop that had no warning, no speech, no moral lecture beforehand. Just a bomb planted by the ANC. Glass everywhere. Adults screaming. Someone bleeding. That moment never left me. It sits in my body, not in a textbook.

So when I hear Zohran Mamdani praise South Africa as a model, I don’t hear lofty ideals. I hear the same lie that always precedes destruction: this time it will be different.

I watched the so-called socialists of the ANC up close. Not from Twitter. From the ground. I watched them speak the language of liberation while plundering state assets like a feeding frenzy. I watched politically connected elites loot public companies, hollow out institutions, and stash the proceeds while townships stayed poor and the middle class was squeezed until it broke. Socialism for the masses. Capitalism for the comrades.

And yes, I’m saying the part polite people are suddenly too afraid to say out loud. Nelson Mandela was not a saint floating above history. He was the political leader of a movement that endorsed violence against civilians. The ANC planted bombs. They killed innocents. They justified it as “resistance.” I don’t need a historian to explain that to me. I was there. I remember the fear. I remember my parents’ faces. I remember how fast ideology turns human lives into acceptable collateral.

Later came the part everyone pretends is unrelated. Once the revolutionary myth was locked in place, accountability died. Corruption exploded. Power outages became normal. Crime became ambient. White farmers didn’t “panic.” They fled because the rule of law collapsed and racial grievance became policy. Businesses didn’t “withhold solidarity.” They left because the state became predatory.

This is what Marxist movements do when they gain power. First comes moral absolutism. Then comes coercion. Then comes collapse. And at every stage, critics are told they are the problem.

When Mamdani talks about replacing “rugged individualism” with “collectivism,” I hear the same language that justified theft, violence, and state capture back home. When he points to South Africa, he’s not gesturing at reconciliation or growth. He’s gesturing at a system where ideology overrides reality and dissent becomes immoral.

This isn’t compassion. It’s control. It’s not justice. It’s enforced obedience wrapped in empathy words. Marxism always needs enemies. If it can’t find them, it invents them. And once it does, anything becomes permissible.

New York should be terrified that South Africa is being held up as a blueprint. Not because of South Africans. Because of the ideology that wrecked a country and then demanded applause for the wreckage.

I survived the early chapters of this story. I recognize the tone, the certainty, the messianic confidence. I’ve seen where it leads. And I’m telling you plainly, from memory, not theory: this road does not end in solidarity. It ends in fear, scarcity, and a ruling class that never admits what it did.

If South Africa is the model, then the warning siren is already blaring.