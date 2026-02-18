Subscribe

I am done being calm. I am done being polite. I am done pretending that this is some academic disagreement where everyone gets a gold star for sharing their feelings. This is not a seminar. This is not a therapy circle. This is a civilizational emergency, and anyone still whispering about “nuance” while the walls shake has either lost their memory or their spine.

People love to sneer at McCarthy now because it’s fashionable. It’s easy. It’s lazy. He’s been flattened into a cartoon villain so no one has to wrestle with the uncomfortable truth that he understood something fundamental. He understood that ideologies are weapons. He understood that indoctrination destroys nations from the inside long before armies show up. He understood that once a society is trained to hate itself, it’s already halfway conquered.

What he didn’t see, what almost no one saw clearly enough, is that communism was never the final form of the threat. It was a prototype. A dress rehearsal. A test run for how to rot a free society by hollowing out its moral core.

The real enemy is worse. It’s religious totalitarianism fused with modern propaganda, embedded inside open societies that are too embarrassed to defend themselves. Islamic fundamentalism is not just bombs and beheadings. That’s the crude end of it. The real danger is the ideology that teaches millions that death is holy, that murder can be virtue, that submission is moral superiority, and that the West deserves to fall because it allows freedom, dissent, and Jews to exist.

And don’t insult me by pretending this is ancient history. This isn’t dusty textbooks and black-and-white footage. This is September 11, 2001. This is airplanes turned into guided missiles by men screaming prayers while incinerating thousands of civilians. This is ISIS selling women like livestock, raping them, branding them, and calling it sacred law. This is mass graves. This is child soldiers. This is a death cult wrapped in theology and protected by Western cowardice.

And what does our society do with this memory? It deletes it. It forgets it. Worse, it rewrites it. We are raising entire generations who have been carefully trained to feel more outrage over the existence of Israel than over jihadist slaughter. They chant slogans they don’t understand. They defend movements that would execute them on sight. They confuse barbarism with resistance and call mass murder “context.”

This didn’t happen by accident. This is indoctrination. This is what happens when a country decides that teaching pride is dangerous but teaching shame is enlightened. When borders are racist but beheadings are “complicated.” When self-defense is evil but extermination fantasies get a pass if they’re dressed up as grievance.

Let me be absolutely clear. This is not about skin color. This is not about immigrants. This is not about ordinary Muslims trying to live decent lives. This is about an ideology that is fundamentally incompatible with free civilization, just like communism was, just like fascism was, just like every totalizing belief system that demands obedience, suppresses dissent, and sanctifies violence.

Different labels. Same poison.

Communism. Fascism. Islamist fundamentalism. Radical socialism. Same pattern. Same methods. Same end result. Destroy the individual. Crush independent thought. Replace conscience with doctrine. Turn useful idiots into foot soldiers. Then burn everything that doesn’t submit.

And here’s the part people are too terrified to say out loud. Neutrality is a lie. There is no floating above this. You are either standing with the God of Abraham and the moral framework that produced human dignity, law, limits on power, and the idea that life has inherent value, or you are surrendering that world to those who worship domination and death.

Judeo-Christian civilization is not perfect. It never was. But it gave humanity something revolutionary: the idea that power is restrained, that rulers answer to something higher, that the individual matters, and that murder is not holy. If that foundation collapses, nothing replaces it except raw force and sanctified cruelty.

I am angry because people are sleepwalking. I am furious because I am watching the same patterns repeat while smug academics clap for themselves. I am enraged because we are being told that defending civilization is “extreme,” while dismantling it is framed as progress.

This is the fight. Not left versus right. Not party versus party. Civilization versus annihilation. Memory versus amnesia. Moral clarity versus self-destructive delusion.

If that makes people uncomfortable, good. Comfort is how civilizations die.

