Subscribe

Welcome to Upside Down World, population: 8 billion, IQ: room temperature, ethics: outsourced to TikTok influencers and UN interns who think hummus is a human right. You wanted satire? Buckle up, buttercup. We’re flying non-stop, no seatbelts, straight through a wormhole of cosmic stupidity where terrorists get land, the UN can’t deliver crackers, and t…