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Alan Smith's avatar
Alan Smith
15h

Pure poetry, thank you.

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Sarcastic Old Goat News's avatar
Sarcastic Old Goat News
4h

On our first visit to Israel, it was Tzfat and Yerushalayim that convinced us that we needed to make Aliya. Tzfat is truely amazing.

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