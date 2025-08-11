STOP LYING. STOP CRYING. STOP WHITEWASHING TERRORISTS.
A doctor who kills is a MURDERER.
A journalist who works as a terrorist is a MURDERER.
A press vest is not a magical forcefield that turns a Hamas operative into Bob Woodward.
CNN, BBC, Al Jazeera, the UN — you’ve built an industry around weaponizing victimhood. You drench your headlines in tears, your photos in sepia, and your “breaking news” in selective…
