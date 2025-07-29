Subscribe

Let’s be clear. Let’s be loud. Let’s be absolutely unapologetic:

There is no genocide in Gaza.

There is, however, a genocide against truth—waged by Hamas, their Western enablers, and a self-loathing fifth column of so-called “human rights” activists who wouldn’t know morality if it hit them in the face with a Torah scroll.

The Real Famine in Gaza?

It’s not …