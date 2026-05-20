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blackdog1955's avatar
blackdog1955
1h

I'm assuming this means forcing the Orthodox to serve in the military and annexing Judea and Samaria as a buffer zone. Annexation has to come just after the 2028 US elections. No matter who wins, it's going to be bad for Israel. Israel, get your ducks in a row now before it's too late.

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Voice of Ruth's avatar
Voice of Ruth
5h

🙌🕊️🙏🏻💙🇮🇱

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