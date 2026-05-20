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I have not decided who I will vote for in the next Israeli election.

But I know exactly what I am voting for.

I am voting for strength.

I am voting for security.

I am voting for accountability.

I am voting for judicial reform.

I am voting for a government that understands that the first duty of the State of Israel is not to impress CNN, appease Brussels, flatter the Supreme Court, or win polite applause from retired generals on television panels. The first duty of the State of Israel is to protect Jews in the Jewish homeland.

Apparently, this now qualifies as a radical position. Civilization is doing beautifully.

For years, Israelis were told to trust the experts, trust the courts, trust the security establishment, trust the intelligence chiefs, trust the old political class, trust the same institutions that spoke in calm voices while the country was drifting toward catastrophe.

Then October 7 happened.

Hamas did not come with a legal brief. They did not come with a petition to the Supreme Court. They did not come with a seminar on proportionality. They came with rifles, rape, fire, knives, and genocidal hatred.

And too many of Israel’s most powerful institutions were exposed as arrogant, complacent, and dangerously disconnected from reality.

That is why the next election cannot be business as usual.

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Benjamin Netanyahu must be criticized. After nearly two decades as the dominant figure in Israeli politics, he cannot claim credit for every achievement and then outsource blame for every disaster. October 7 happened on his watch. The failed concept that Hamas could be managed, contained, deterred, bribed, monitored, or periodically “mowed” into submission collapsed in blood.

Bibi’s political genius was always survival. But Israel now needs more than survival politics. It needs moral clarity, national reconstruction, and leadership that does not treat accountability like a contagious disease.

The military and intelligence establishment must also be criticized. The old assumptions failed. The strategic arrogance failed. The idea that technology could replace human judgment failed. The idea that Hamas was rational enough to be contained failed. The idea that border communities could live beside a jihadist death cult while Israel’s elites debated internal politics failed.

And yes, the Supreme Court and legal establishment must be criticized too.

For years, an unelected judicial elite has accumulated enormous power over Israeli public life. The Court, the attorney general, legal advisers, prosecutors, and bureaucratic gatekeepers have too often behaved as if democracy is legitimate only when elected governments do what unelected elites approve.

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That is not healthy democracy.

That is government by veto.

When voters choose a government, that government must be allowed to govern. Courts have a vital role. They must protect basic rights, prevent abuse, and preserve the rule of law. But no court should become a substitute parliament. No legal adviser should function like a shadow minister. No unelected institution should treat itself as the adult in the room while millions of voters are treated like emotional toddlers who accidentally wandered into democracy.

Judicial reform is not optional. It is essential.

Not reckless reform. Not revenge reform. Not chaos dressed up as constitutional theory. But real reform that restores balance, accountability, and democratic legitimacy.

Israel cannot continue with a system where elected leaders carry responsibility but unelected institutions hold veto power. That arrangement allows everyone to blame everyone else while nobody is truly accountable. It is the political equivalent of a group project where the lazy kid somehow becomes the professor.

This is why Itamar Ben-Gvir matters.

Ben-Gvir drives the liberal establishment insane because he says out loud what millions of Israelis think privately: security is not extremism, deterrence is not fascism, criminals should fear the law, terrorists should fear Israel, and Jewish sovereignty should not require permission from judges, diplomats, journalists, or professional pearl-clutchers.

Do I agree with every word Ben-Gvir has ever said? No.

Do I think every proposal he makes is perfect? No.

Do I think he became powerful because millions of Israelis suddenly woke up one morning and decided to become extremists? Absolutely not.

Ben-Gvir became powerful because the establishment failed.

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He became powerful because ordinary Israelis saw weakness dressed up as sophistication, surrender dressed up as restraint, and paralysis dressed up as responsibility.

He became powerful because people are tired of politicians who talk tough before elections and then govern like they are asking The Hague for a permission slip.

He became powerful because Israelis are tired of being told that demanding security is dangerous, demanding sovereignty is primitive, and demanding accountability is an attack on democracy.

The establishment hates Ben-Gvir because he does not speak their language.

He does not worship their institutions.

He does not ask their permission.

He does not pretend that the same people who failed Israel should automatically be trusted to define the limits of acceptable debate.

That is what terrifies them.

The liberal establishment is not afraid of Ben-Gvir because he has all the answers. They are afraid because his popularity proves that they no longer control the questions.

For decades, the same class of judges, journalists, academics, former officials, and political insiders decided what was respectable, what was dangerous, what could be said, and who was allowed to say it. Ben-Gvir smashed that arrangement with a political hammer. Subtle? No. Effective? Apparently yes, which is why half the establishment reacts to him like he just tracked mud across their sacred democracy rug.

And here is the uncomfortable truth: many Israelis do not see Ben-Gvir as the problem. They see him as a response to the problem.

The problem is a state that too often forgot how to project strength.

The problem is a justice system that too often mistook its own power for moral superiority.

The problem is a political class addicted to survival.

The problem is a media culture that treats right-wing voters as a sociological disease.

The problem is a security establishment that failed catastrophically and still expects automatic deference.

The problem is a leadership culture where nobody resigns, nobody apologizes, nobody takes responsibility, and everyone hires a spokesperson.

Israel needs change.

Not slogans.

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Not another committee.

Not another panel of experts explaining why the peasants misunderstood democracy.

Real change.

That means security reform. Judicial reform. Political reform. Military accountability. Intelligence accountability. A new doctrine of deterrence. A government that understands the enemy is not misunderstood, underfunded, or waiting for a peace conference. The enemy is ideological, genocidal, and watching every sign of weakness.

The next government must restore fear in the hearts of Israel’s enemies and confidence in the hearts of Israel’s citizens.

It must stop treating Jewish strength as a public relations problem.

It must stop treating Israeli voters as an inconvenience.

It must stop pretending that courts are holy, politicians are disposable, generals are untouchable, and citizens are expected to shut up and clap.

I have not decided who I will vote for.

Maybe it will be Ben-Gvir. Maybe it will not.

Maybe it will be another leader who proves they have the courage, discipline, seriousness, and spine to do what must be done.

But I know this clearly: I will vote for strength over weakness. Security over excuses. Reform over stagnation. Accountability over arrogance. Sovereignty over surrender. Democratic legitimacy over judicial supremacy.

The old establishment had its chance.

Bibi had his chance.

The security elite had its chance.

The Supreme Court had decades to understand that public trust cannot be demanded like tribute from the masses.

That era is ending.

The next government’s job is not to preserve the comfort of the old system. Its job is to protect the Jewish state, restore democratic balance, reform broken institutions, and make sure October 7 is not just mourned, but answered.

Israel does not need more lectures from the people who failed to protect it.

Israel needs strength.

Israel needs security.

Israel needs judicial reform.

Israel needs leaders who understand that Jewish survival is not negotiable.

And this time, the voters should demand all of it.

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