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Cpl Dan USMC (Ret)'s avatar
Cpl Dan USMC (Ret)
21h

Thank you for this thoughtful and balanced piece.

Aliyah is indeed one of the greatest privileges in Jewish history, and every family that chooses it should be celebrated. Israel needs builders, dreamers, and committed Jews to strengthen the homeland.

At the same time, you’re right — fear should not be the primary driver. The Diaspora has always played a vital role in supporting Israel politically, economically, and spiritually, and strong Jewish communities outside Israel remain essential for the future of the Jewish people.

The Jewish story has never been “either/or.” It has always been both the homeland and the Diaspora working together under the same covenant. Confidence, not panic, is the stronger foundation.

Appreciate the call to show the real Israel — its history, its people, its resilience, and its extraordinary achievements — to the world. That kind of bridge-building is exactly what’s needed.

BZ and Semper Fi!!!

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Tony's avatar
Tony
21h

I wish I was younger and fitter!

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