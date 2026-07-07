Many Jewish influencers speak as though every Jew living outside Israel is standing on the edge of another catastrophe. Every news cycle becomes proof that history is repeating itself. Every act of antisemitism becomes another reason to pack a suitcase immediately. Fear drives clicks. It also clouds judgment.

Aliyah is one of the greatest privileges in Jewish history. For nearly two thousand years Jews prayed, “Next year in Jerusalem.” Today, for the first time since antiquity, that prayer can become a plane ticket. Those of us who have made aliyah know there is nothing quite like waking up in the Jewish homeland, hearing Hebrew in the streets, watching Jewish holidays shape the rhythm of an entire nation, and raising children where Jewish history is not a museum exhibit but daily life. Israel needs more Jews. It needs doctors, teachers, engineers, artists, entrepreneurs, soldiers, rabbis, students, and dreamers. Aliyah strengthens Israel, and for many families it is exactly the right decision.

But aliyah is not a panic button.

It should never be sold as an escape hatch from fear.

Throughout Jewish history, fear has rarely produced healthy communities. Conviction has.

The Jewish people need thriving communities in New York and Paris, London and Melbourne, Toronto and Johannesburg, Buenos Aires and São Paulo. Those communities educate future Jewish leaders. They defend Jewish rights in democratic societies. They support Israel politically, economically, academically, and spiritually. They create synagogues, schools, charities, businesses, and friendships that enrich the entire Jewish world.

Israel does not stand apart from the Diaspora.

It stands because of it.

Think about modern Israel for a moment. Before a single Israeli passport existed, Jews in the Diaspora raised money to buy land, lobbied governments, founded universities, established hospitals, and dreamed of rebuilding the Jewish homeland. After independence, Diaspora Jews invested billions of dollars, advocated in the halls of Congress and Parliament, fought Soviet antisemitism, volunteered during wars, and filled Israel’s hotels, businesses, and universities with visitors and students. The relationship has never been one-sided.

We should absolutely encourage aliyah.

We should celebrate every family that chooses it.

We should help every Jew who dreams of making Israel home.

What we should not do is tell millions of committed Jews that they are failing the Jewish people simply because they have not moved.

The choice to build a Jewish life outside Israel can also be a profound act of Jewish responsibility. A rabbi strengthening a synagogue in Canada, a Jewish professor confronting antisemitism on campus, a business owner proudly placing a mezuzah on the front door, parents raising children with Jewish values in Australia, community leaders defending Israel in Washington or London, all of them are serving the Jewish people in ways that matter.

The Jewish future has always been built by people in different places carrying the same covenant.

There is another audience we often forget.

The millions of non-Jews who hear only one story about Israel.

If every conversation about Israel revolves around fear, conflict, and survival, they never discover the country that Israelis actually know.

They never walk through Jerusalem’s stone alleyways as the sun sets before Shabbat.

They never stand atop Masada at dawn.

They never float in the Dead Sea, hike the Golan, wander through the vineyards of Judea, eat fresh seafood in Acre, explore the markets of Tel Aviv, or share coffee with Druze, Christians, Muslims, and Jews whose daily lives rarely resemble the headlines.

Israel is not only a refuge.

It is one of the most extraordinary countries on earth.

That is the Israel we should be showing the world.

So if you are a Jew in the Diaspora, do not let fear make your decisions for you. Visit Israel. Visit often. Learn its history. Walk its streets. Pray at its holy places. Meet its people. If your heart tells you to make aliyah, come home. Israel will welcome you.

If your calling is to strengthen Jewish life where you are, do that with pride, courage, and purpose.

And if you are not Jewish, come anyway.

Come because history happened here.

Come because democracy survived here against impossible odds.

Come because the food is unforgettable, the landscapes are breathtaking, and every hill seems to have a story older than most civilizations.

Come because the best answer to ignorance is experience.

The Jewish people do not need more panic.

We need more confidence.

More visitors.

More friendships.

More builders.

More bridges between Israel and the world.

That has always been the stronger answer. History, despite its exhausting habit of repeating itself, has shown that nations endure not only by defending themselves, but by inviting others to know them.