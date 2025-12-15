Subscribe

Anthony Albanese can keep his condolences and shove his moral cowardice straight to hell. While Jews were being slaughtered in Sydney for the crime of lighting candles, this man stood there sanitizing the ideology that fuels Jewish bloodshed and had the audacity to lecture the world about a “two-state solution.” That is not leadership. That is moral rot.

Let’s say the part he’s desperate to bury: supporting Palestinian statehood today is supporting antisemitism. Full stop. Not abstractly. Not hypothetically. Operationally. You don’t reward a movement whose culture glorifies Jewish murder, whose leaders praise terrorists, whose streets erupt worldwide chanting for Jewish annihilation — and then pretend you’re “standing with the Jewish community.” That’s not solidarity. That’s betrayal with a smile.

There is no separation anymore between “Palestinian nationalism” and global antisemitism. None. They have fused. The same slogans screamed in Gaza are screamed in Sydney, London, Paris, and New York — and Albanese chose that moment to legitimize them. After October 7. After years of warnings. After Australian Jews begged him to act. That isn’t ignorance. That’s willful moral surrender.

“No link,” he says — while Jews are hunted in the streets he governs. That line alone should haunt him. Because leadership is not about pretending ideology doesn’t matter after bodies hit the ground. Leadership is about stopping the cancer before it kills. He didn’t. He appeased it. He normalized it. He fed it.

Australian Jews saw this coming. They were gaslit. Dismissed. Treated as hysterical. Now they are burying their dead while Albanese hides behind consensus, UN talking points, and the coward’s refuge of “most of the world agrees.” The world has agreed to evil before. Frequently. That argument has never aged well.

If Albanese had even a shred of moral clarity, he would stop empowering the ideology that turns Jews into targets and start confronting it with the same ferocity he’d show if any other minority were massacred in public. Until then, his words mean nothing. Absolutely nothing.

History doesn’t remember the men who tried to please everyone.

It remembers the ones who lacked the courage to stop hatred — and let Jews pay the price.

