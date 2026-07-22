Subscribe

Tonight the sun will sink behind the hills of Yerushalayim just as it did on the night the heavens themselves seemed to weep.

The streets will grow quiet.

The lights will dim.

The melodies of joy will fall silent.

And Am Yisrael, the children of Avraham, Yitzchak, and Yaakov, will once again become mourners.

Not because we have forgotten.

But because a Jew is incapable of forgetting.

There are nations that remember victories.

There are empires that remember kings.

There are civilizations that preserve monuments.

But only the Jewish people have carried the memory of a single city through two thousand years of exile, whispering her name at every wedding, every funeral, every Pesach Seder, every prayer, every broken heart.

Subscribe

Yerushalayim.

Not merely a city.

Not merely a capital.

Not merely stone.

She is our mother.

She is our bride.

She is the city that HaKadosh Baruch Hu chose from all the cities of the earth to rest His Shechinah.

The Torah declares:

“Ve’asu Li Mikdash, v’shachanti betocham.”

“They shall make for Me a Sanctuary, and I shall dwell among them.”

Not within walls.

Within souls.

The Beit HaMikdash was never simply architecture.

It was the meeting place between Heaven and earth.

It was where the Kohen Gadol entered the Kodesh HaKodashim on Yom Kippur.

It was where the Menorah proclaimed that even the smallest flame can overcome endless darkness.

It was where the Levi’im lifted their voices until all of Jerusalem trembled with song.

It was where the Korban Tamid rose every morning and every evening, reminding mankind that every sunrise and every sunset belongs to the Ribbono Shel Olam.

Can you imagine that Jerusalem?

Can you hear the silver trumpets echoing through the mountains of Yehudah?

Can you see the crowds ascending for Pesach, Shavuot and Sukkot, singing the Shir HaMa’alot as fathers carried children upon their shoulders?

Can you smell the Ketoret filling the air with holiness?

Can you hear the footsteps of prophets…

The prayers of kings…

The songs of David HaMelech…

The tears of Channah…

The wisdom of Shlomo…

The voice of Yeshayahu crying,

Subscribe

“For from Zion shall go forth Torah, and the word of Hashem from Jerusalem.”

This was not simply our capital.

This was the beating heart of creation.

Then…

The heart stopped beating.

Yirmiyahu did not describe politics.

He described heartbreak.

“Eichah yashvah vadad ha’ir…”

“How does the city sit alone…”

Jerusalem did not merely become empty.

She became a widow.

A queen clothed in sackcloth.

A bride abandoned beneath her own chuppah.

The Gemara teaches that the First Beit HaMikdash was destroyed because of idolatry, immorality and bloodshed.

The Second…

Because of sinat chinam.

Baseless hatred.

Think carefully.

The generation learned Torah.

They observed mitzvot.

They built batei midrash.

Yet somewhere they forgot that every Jew carries a spark of the Divine.

The walls did not fall because Rome was stronger.

The walls fell because Jewish hearts had already begun to crumble.

When hatred entered the heart…

The enemy merely walked through the open gate.

Then came the Churban.

The fire climbed toward Heaven.

The cedar beams cracked.

The golden walls melted.

The songs of the Levi’im ceased in the middle of their service.

The Kohanim embraced the Mizbe’ach as flames surrounded them.

The smoke of the Korban Tamid disappeared.

Only the smoke of destruction remained.

The Midrash teaches that even the angels cried.

The Zohar teaches that the Shechinah did not remain behind.

She entered Galut with Her children.

She walked beside us to Babylon.

She wandered with us through Spain.

She stood beside us in England.

She crossed the deserts of Yemen.

She entered the ghettos of Europe.

She walked through the gates of Auschwitz.

She never abandoned Am Yisrael.

A Father may discipline His child.

A King may judge His nation.

But the Shechinah never ceased weeping with Her people.

That is why a Jew never truly felt alone.

Because even in Galut…

The Divine Presence was in exile with us.

Every generation carried Yerushalayim.

Every wedding broke a glass.

Every home left a small portion unfinished.

Every Pesach concluded with the same impossible dream.

Subscribe

“Leshanah haba’ah biYerushalayim habenuyah.”

Next year…

In the rebuilt Jerusalem.

The nations laughed.

Empires mocked us.

They said Israel was finished.

They said Zion belonged to history.

They renamed our mountains.

They occupied our valleys.

They built upon our ruins.

Yet every Jewish child still faced Mizrach.

Every Jewish mother still taught her children,

“If I forget thee, O Jerusalem…”

Because a Jew can lose his home.

He cannot lose his covenant.

Then the impossible happened.

The scattered bones began to live again.

The exiles returned.

Hebrew, Lashon HaKodesh, once whispered only in batei midrash and siddurim, once again filled the streets.

Jewish children laughed in Yerushalayim.

Torah returned to Zion.

The desert blossomed.

The mountains of Yehudah embraced their children once more.

We are the first generation in almost two thousand years that can mourn the destruction of the Beit HaMikdash while standing in the city for which our ancestors died with its name upon their lips.

Think about that.

Yirmiyahu dreamed of this.

Rabbi Akiva believed in this as foxes walked through the ruins.

Our grandparents in Europe prayed for this behind barbed wire.

And we are living it.

Yet still…

The mountain waits.

The Mikdash waits.

The Shechinah waits.

The redemption is unfolding before our eyes, but the song is not yet complete.

Perhaps we are the generation standing between Churban and Geulah.

Between ashes and glory.

Between tears and redemption.

Our Sages teach that the Second Temple was destroyed through sinat chinam.

Then perhaps only ahavat chinam, unconditional love, can prepare the world for the Third.

Every mitzvah becomes another stone.

Every act of tzedakah another gate.

Every word of Torah another beam.

Every act of chesed another light upon the Menorah.

The rebuilding of the Beit HaMikdash begins long before the first stone is laid upon Har HaBayit.

It begins within the Jewish heart.

Within the neshamah.

Within every person who chooses holiness over indifference…

Unity over division…

Faith over despair…

Light over darkness.

Tonight we sit upon the floor with Yirmiyahu.

We weep with Rachel Imeinu.

We mourn with David HaMelech.

We walk beside Rabbi Akiva.

We carry the tears of every generation that whispered, “Leshanah haba’ah biYerushalayim.”

But we do not weep as a defeated nation.

We weep as the eternal nation.

The nation that Pharaoh could not destroy.

That Babylon could not erase.

That Rome could not extinguish.

That the Crusades, the Inquisition, the pogroms and the Shoah could not silence.

For we are Am Yisrael Chai.

The covenant lives.

The Torah lives.

Jerusalem lives.

And the promise of HaKadosh Baruch Hu lives.

May we merit to see the day when the voice of sorrow is silenced forever.

May the Shechinah return openly to Zion.

May the Levi’im once again raise their songs upon Har HaBayit.

May the Kohanim once again bless Am Yisrael from the rebuilt Beit HaMikdash.

May Mashiach ben David come speedily in our days.

And may the tears of Tisha B’Av become the birth pangs of Geulah.

“Od yishama b’arei Yehudah u’vchutzot Yerushalayim… kol sasson v’kol simchah.”

“Once again there shall be heard in the cities of Judah and in the streets of Jerusalem the voice of joy and the voice of gladness.”

Amen v’Amen.

Subscribe