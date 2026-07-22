Voice of Zion

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
1h

Yonah. The whole house of Israel , that is the land, the people, the next temple and the city will be trodden down by the Gentiles then the end will come. More tears. Only after world Jewery cries out to the God of their fathers will God hear and act. He will send the Greater than Moses. And deliver but not before repentance for 3500 years of disobedience and unbelief. God is faithful. He WILL have His Chosen…..but.

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JHagersq1's avatar
JHagersq1
1h

Powerful.

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