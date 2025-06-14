Subscribe

The sun has set on Shabbat in Eretz Yisrael. And it has risen on a battlefield that stretches from Gaza to Tehran.

This is not just another round. This is not “escalation.”

This is not diplomacy with airstrikes. This is not posturing.

This is a reckoning.

This is the long-awaited revenge of a people who refused to die.

THE JEWISH NATION HAS UNLEASHED ITS FURY