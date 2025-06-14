Tehran Is Burning. Zion Is Roaring. And We’re Just Getting Started.
The sun has set on Shabbat in Eretz Yisrael. And it has risen on a battlefield that stretches from Gaza to Tehran.
This is not just another round. This is not “escalation.”
This is not diplomacy with airstrikes. This is not posturing.
This is a reckoning.
This is the long-awaited revenge of a people who refused to die.
THE JEWISH NATION HAS UNLEASHED ITS FURY
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.