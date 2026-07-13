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Walk into Tel Aviv at sunset.

Don’t speak.

Don’t argue.

Don’t tweet.

Just stand there.

Watch the Mediterranean turn to molten gold as glass towers catch the last light of the day. Listen to Hebrew echo through streets where billion-dollar companies are born between coffee meetings. Watch young soldiers become software engineers, scientists become entrepreneurs, immigrants become founders, and impossible ideas become global industries.

Then remember something almost too outrageous to believe.

None of this was supposed to happen.

The Jewish people are the oldest continuously surviving civilizations on Earth. Pharaohs are dust. Assyria is gone. Babylon survives only in archaeology. Ancient Greece exists in history books. Rome collapsed into ruins. Empires that once called themselves eternal now occupy museum shelves and university lectures.

The Jews are still here.

Speaking the same language their prophets spoke.

Reading the same Torah.

Praying toward the same Jerusalem.

Raising children beneath the same covenant.

History has buried civilizations far larger, richer, and more powerful than ancient Israel.

It never managed to bury the Jews.

That fact should disturb anyone who believes history is merely a contest of armies.

Because Jewish history has never obeyed the normal rules.

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For nearly two thousand years, the Jewish people wandered the earth without a king, without an army, without sovereignty, without borders, and often without the most basic human dignity. We were expelled from England. Expelled from France. Expelled from Spain. Confined to ghettos. Forced into quotas. Stripped of professions. Robbed. Burned. Pogromed. Slaughtered. Then came the industrialized evil of the Holocaust, where the most technologically advanced murder machine in history attempted to erase an entire civilization.

The world expected the Jews to become a chapter.

Instead, we became a country.

Not just any country.

A democracy.

A technological powerhouse.

A military superpower relative to its size.

An economic engine.

A nation whose discoveries save lives on every continent.

That is not an accident.

That is Zionism.

People love to reduce Zionism to slogans because slogans require no thought.

Zionism was never merely about returning to land.

It was about returning to history.

It was about ensuring that Jewish children would never again need permission from emperors, kings, dictators, commissars, caliphs, or presidents to exist.

It was about replacing exile with sovereignty.

Fear with confidence.

Dependency with responsibility.

Prayer with fulfillment.

If Jerusalem is the soul of the Jewish people, then Tel Aviv is its heartbeat.

This city should not exist.

It was born from sand.

Not fertile river valleys.

Not vast natural resources.

Not imperial wealth.

Sand.

The founders looked at empty dunes beside the Mediterranean and saw skyscrapers that did not yet exist.

Universities that had not yet opened.

Hospitals that had not yet healed.

Companies that had not yet been imagined.

They saw Hebrew spoken in boardrooms instead of whispered in synagogues.

People laughed.

Reality had the last laugh.

Today, the world’s largest technology companies invest in Israeli talent. Venture capital flows into Tel Aviv because innovation has become one of Israel’s greatest natural resources. Cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, medical devices, agriculture, water technology, semiconductor design, quantum research, and defense innovation converge in one small nation that many predicted would not survive its first decade.

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How many civilizations have rebuilt themselves after two thousand years?

How many languages have returned from liturgy to everyday life?

How many peoples have scattered across continents, endured centuries of persecution, and then reassembled themselves into a thriving democratic state?

History has many conquerors.

It has very few resurrections.

That is why the obsession with portraying Israel as uniquely evil is so revealing.

The Jewish state is judged by standards almost no other nation is expected to meet.

Its mistakes are global headlines.

Its miracles are often footnotes.

Its innovations improve millions of lives.

Its emergency teams deploy around the world after earthquakes and disasters.

Its doctors treat patients regardless of religion.

Its scientists help feed a growing planet.

Its engineers protect banks, hospitals, and infrastructure across democracies.

Yet there are those who insist on reducing all of that to three poisonous words:

“Israel is evil.”

No.

Israel is inconvenient.

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It is inconvenient to ideologies that predicted Jewish failure.

It is inconvenient to those who believed exile would be permanent.

It is inconvenient because every skyscraper in Tel Aviv, every vineyard in Judea, every university laboratory in Haifa, every child speaking Hebrew in Be’er Sheva, every family building a home in the Jewish homeland is living evidence that history refused to cooperate with the people who wanted the Jewish story to end.

Walk through Rothschild Boulevard.

Every tower is a monument.

Not to money.

To permanence.

Every company founded is another declaration that the Jewish future will not be negotiated by those who hate us.

Every investment is another vote of confidence in a nation that chose creation over despair.

Every newborn child is another victory over those who imagined there would be no next generation.

King David would recognize this triumph.

Not because the skyline resembles his Jerusalem.

It does not.

He would recognize the deeper miracle.

A free Jewish people, speaking Hebrew, governing themselves in their ancestral homeland, building rather than begging, creating rather than fleeing, dreaming without asking permission.

That is the revolution.

That is the victory.

That is Tel Aviv.

Not simply a city on the Mediterranean.

It is the loudest answer the Jewish people have ever given to every empire, every tyrant, every pogrom, every ghetto, every gas chamber, every boycott, every threat, and every prediction of our disappearance.

They built monuments to their power.

We built a future.

History has already rendered its verdict.

The empires are gone.

The Jewish people are still building.

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