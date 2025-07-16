THE AWAKENING OF RIGHTEOUS NATIONS: THANK YOU
There are moments in history when nations are tested. When individuals are forced to choose between going along with the mob or standing for what is eternally right. When the fog of confusion, propaganda, and political expediency presses in—only the truly principled will rise, speak, and act.
And today, you rose.
To the courageous men and women across the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.