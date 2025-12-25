Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
23m

I sent what you wrote to President Trump. I am hoping that he already knows this, but I want him to know that Americans know this too!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
blackdog1955's avatar
blackdog1955
1h

Amen brother.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture