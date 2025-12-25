Let’s drop the theater, the euphemisms, the diplomatic perfume sprayed over rotting reality. The age of pretending is over. Terrorism is not an accident of history. It is not spontaneous combustion. It is state-enabled, state-funded, and state-protected. And if you refuse to name the states, you are not confused—you are complicit.

There are three.

Not twenty. Not “complex dynamics.” Not “bad actors on all sides.”

Three regimes sit at the center of the modern terror ecosystem, laundering murder through ideology, money, and deniability while the West nods politely and pretends this is all terribly unfortunate.

Iran.

Qatar.

Turkey.

This is not rhetoric. This is architecture.

Iran is the engine. The beating heart of organized terror. It does not merely tolerate proxies—it commands them. Hezbollah, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Houthis, Shiite militias across the region—these are not freelance gangs. They are instruments. Iran’s regime has perfected a model where it exports violence while hiding behind diplomats, nuclear negotiations, and Western self-delusion. Every missile fired “by a proxy” carries Tehran’s fingerprints. Every massacre funded through the IRGC is policy by other means.

Qatar is the suit-and-tie accomplice. The smiling banker. The regime that hosts terror leaders in air-conditioned luxury while selling itself as a neutral mediator. It finances extremism, amplifies it through media megaphones, and then demands applause for “dialogue.” There is nothing neutral about funding murder. There is nothing peaceful about underwriting ideology that glorifies death. You do not get to bankroll arson and then lecture firefighters.

And then there is Turkey—once a bridge, now a battering ram. A NATO member in name, a hostile power in behavior. Ankara under Erdoğan has chosen Islamist ambition over alliance, grievance over responsibility, and ideological posturing over regional stability. It shelters extremists, legitimizes jihadist narratives, weaponizes migration, and plays both sides while demanding Western protection. This is not strategic independence. It is moral sabotage wrapped in flags and speeches.

Together, these three form a single ecosystem:

Iran supplies the weapons.

Qatar supplies the money and the narrative.

Turkey supplies the political cover and regional access.

Remove any one, and the system weakens. Confront all three, and the system collapses.

This is why governments refuse to say it out loud. Because saying it would force action. And action would shatter the lie that terror can be “managed.” It would expose decades of failed policy, cowardly compromise, and blood-soaked pragmatism. It would require choosing civilization over convenience.

The objections come fast and familiar: escalation, instability, markets, diplomacy, energy, alliances. Always the same excuses. Always the same implication—that confronting evil is more dangerous than tolerating it. That endless restraint is wisdom. That victims should absorb the cost so elites can preserve “stability.”

But what stability is this?

Cities under guard.

Schools behind barricades.

Jews told to hide symbols.

Citizens conditioned to expect attacks.

That is not peace. That is managed decline.

Defeat does not mean indiscriminate destruction. It means stripping legitimacy, immunity, and access. It means isolating regimes that export terror until the cost of doing so becomes unbearable. It means ending the fantasy that you can partner with arsonists to stop fires. It means choosing moral clarity over diplomatic addiction.

History does not reward societies that refuse to identify their enemies. It buries them.

This is not a call for hysteria. It is a call for honesty. You cannot defeat terrorism while protecting its sponsors. You cannot mourn the dead while funding the machinery that killed them. You cannot claim moral leadership while outsourcing diplomacy to regimes that profit from chaos.

These three states are not misunderstood.

They are not victims.

They are not “complicated partners.”

They are pillars of a system built on intimidation, violence, and the strategic use of terror.

And if they are not defeated—politically, economically, morally—then tomorrow is already written.

Because tomorrow is only a day away.