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History does not whisper. It screams from the mass graves of Europe, from the ashes of destroyed communities, from the blood-soaked streets of pogroms and massacres stretching across centuries. The Jewish people now face a terrifying question. Will we learn from the dead who paid for our survival with their lives, or will we repeat the fatal illusions that led them to slaughter? That choice stands before us today.

The threat facing Israel is not hidden behind complicated theories or academic debates. It is staring us directly in the face. Hamas celebrated the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Iran finances the forces seeking to encircle and destroy the Jewish state. Hezbollah sits on Israel’s border armed with an arsenal capable of devastating entire cities. Across the West, crowds chant for the dismantling of the world’s only Jewish homeland while pretending that genocidal slogans are expressions of justice. History has seen this pattern before. The hatred changes its language. The objective remains the same. The only question is whether we possess the courage to recognize it before the next tragedy arrives.

What should terrify every Zionist is not the fanatic screaming for Israel’s destruction. At least he is honest. What should terrify every Zionist is the existence of an entire political culture within parts of the Jewish world that seems incapable of learning from failure. Organizations such as J Street, Peace Now, Americans for Peace Now, the New Israel Fund, and their ideological allies continue advancing doctrines that many Israelis believe have been demolished repeatedly by reality. Terrorism exposed them. War exposed them. Rejected peace offers exposed them. Gaza exposed them. October 7 exposed them. Yet still they persist, clinging to theories that many Israelis view as detached from the lessons written in Jewish blood throughout history. The tragedy is not merely disagreement. The tragedy is the refusal to learn when the cost of failure is measured in lives rather than academic arguments.

Jeremy Ben-Ami built J Street around the belief that diplomacy, pressure, and political engagement could produce breakthroughs that decades of Middle Eastern history failed to deliver. Peace Now spent generations warning that settlements were the primary obstacle to peace. The New Israel Fund invested enormous resources advancing a vision of Israeli society rooted in progressive activism and liberal internationalism. Their leaders are intelligent people. They are educated people. They are accomplished people.

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Ben-Ami represents this group as a traitor from within. He is the worst of the worst. He started throwing his own people under the bus the moment it became convenient. He disguises surrender as wisdom, weakness as morality, and betrayal as enlightened leadership. While others stand firm in defense of Israel, Ben-Ami chases the approval of people who despise everything his nation represents. He trades loyalty for applause, conviction for popularity, and security for empty praise from strangers. He speaks of principles but practices abandonment, presenting retreat as courage and capitulation as virtue. The greatest threat is not always the enemy at the gate; sometimes it is the man inside the walls, convincing everyone to open them.

That is what makes the situation so frustrating.

The evidence is not hidden.

Israel withdrew from Gaza.

Hamas took power.

Thousands of rockets followed.

An enormous terror infrastructure emerged.

October 7 happened.

Yet even after the greatest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, many of the assumptions that guided these organizations remained fundamentally unchanged. The answer remained more negotiations, more international pressure, more territorial compromise, more confidence in theories that reality had repeatedly battered and discredited.

At what point does stubbornness become ideology?

At what point does ideology become blindness?

The founders of Zionism did not establish a state because they believed the world would eventually become fair. They established a state because they understood the opposite. They understood that Jewish survival required Jewish power. Herzl understood it. Jabotinsky understood it. The generation that fought in 1948 understood it. The survivors emerging from Europe understood it.

Their conclusion was simple.

Jews must never again entrust their fate to the promises of others.

That principle built Israel.

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It remains the foundation of Israel’s survival today.

The problem with much of the contemporary Jewish left is not that it seeks peace. Peace is a worthy objective. The problem is that peace has become an ideology rather than a goal. It has become an article of faith maintained regardless of contrary evidence. Every failure is explained away. Every warning is minimized. Every catastrophe becomes an argument for doubling down on the same assumptions that helped produce it.

Meanwhile, organizations such as AIPAC operate from a very different premise. Their starting point is not utopian transformation. It is strategic reality. Israel faces genuine threats. Those threats require deterrence. Strong alliances matter. Military superiority matters. Security cooperation matters. The survival of the Jewish state is not a theoretical exercise. It is the first responsibility of Jewish leadership.

That is the divide.

One camp begins with survival.

The other too often begins with aspiration.

History has never been kind to nations that confuse the two.

The Holocaust was not merely a historical tragedy. It was a warning about the consequences of powerlessness. The pogroms were warnings. The expulsions were warnings. The massacres were warnings. October 7 was a warning delivered in real time to a generation that believed such horrors belonged exclusively to history books.

The lesson is not that Jews should abandon morality.

The lesson is that morality without security is helpless.

The lesson is that sovereignty without strength is temporary.

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The lesson is that a Jewish state exists because previous generations rejected the fantasy that others would protect them.

Some organizations continue acting as though Israel’s greatest danger is excessive strength.

Many Israelis have reached the opposite conclusion.

They look at the region.

They look at history.

They look at October 7.

And they conclude that the greatest danger facing the Jewish people is not excessive vigilance but insufficient vigilance, not excessive strength but insufficient strength, not excessive realism but insufficient realism.

The debate will continue.

But one fact remains undeniable.

Israel was not built by people who believed security was optional.

It was built by people who understood that without security there would be no Jewish future at all.

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