Voice of Zion

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DesertEagle50's avatar
DesertEagle50
6h

Years ago I went to a meeting of j street in san francisco.

The noted speaker was the prime minister of the west bank.

It took me weeks of showers to get rid of the slime.

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Ezekiel Detroit's avatar
Ezekiel Detroit
7h

Did the Spanish diaspora feel safe forever? The German and Austrian seemed to think so. The progressive Americans do.

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