O Jerusalem.

Today your children have returned to you.

Today the sound of Jewish footsteps once again shakes your ancient stones. Today your streets blaze with song and tears and flags lifted high beneath the sky of Zion. Today the nation of Israel clings to you like a lover returned from war, like exiles finally collapsing into the arms of home.

For today is the day of your liberation.

Today is the day your shattered heart was reclaimed from those who desecrated your holiness and sought to sever you from your people forever.

O Jerusalem, how long you waited for this day.

How long you sat clothed in mourning while foreign empires carved their names into your flesh. How long your gates watched conquerors come and go like wolves feeding upon a wounded lioness. Babylon burned you. Rome strangled you. Kingdom after kingdom trampled your beauty beneath boots stained with Jewish blood.

And still you endured.

Because you were never merely stone.

You were chosen.

The mountain where Abraham raised the knife toward heaven.

The city where David built his throne.

The place where Solomon lifted the House of God toward eternity.

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The whole world desired you because somewhere deep within itself the world knew that God had touched this mountain.

And yet your children were torn from you.

Scattered across deserts and seas.

Driven into ghettos and ovens.

Hunted through the centuries like ghosts among the nations.

But even in exile we could not forget you.

At every wedding we broke glass for you.

At every Passover we cried out for you.

In every synagogue across the earth Jews turned their faces toward you as flowers turn toward sunlight.

O Jerusalem, you lived inside us even when we could no longer walk your streets.

And then came the black years.

The smoke of Europe darkened the heavens.

Six million of your children were slaughtered.

Entire worlds of Jewish life vanished into ash and silence.

The enemies of Israel believed the Jewish story had finally ended.

But they did not understand something eternal.

The Jewish people are bound to Jerusalem by a covenant written not by kings, but by God Himself.

And so twenty-two years after Auschwitz, your sons returned with rifles in their trembling hands and the fire of history burning in their veins.

1967.

The armies of the Arab world gathered promising annihilation. They spoke openly of driving the Jews into the sea. Once again the shadow of destruction closed around the people of Israel.

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And then Heaven thundered.

In six days the impossible unfolded before the eyes of mankind.

Israeli soldiers climbed your mountains through smoke and blood and shattered stone. Young men born from the ashes of exile stormed toward the heart of Jewish history. Their fathers had wandered homeless through Europe. Their grandparents had died whispering your name.

Now they came home to you.

And when they reached the Western Wall, they wept.

Not the weeping of weakness.

The weeping of prophecy fulfilled.

The weeping of a people touching eternity after two thousand years of exile.

The air itself seemed to tremble when the cry rang out:

“The Temple Mount is in our hands.”

O Jerusalem, in that moment history broke open.

Rome was answered.

Babylon was answered.

Hitler was answered.

The Jewish people had returned alive to the city the world said they would never see again.

Can there be a greater miracle beneath heaven?

A scattered nation returned from the ends of the earth.

A dead language reborn upon living lips.

A people dragged through slaughter and exile reclaiming the city of David with tears in their eyes and prayer upon their mouths.

This is not politics.

This is prophecy.

Today your children dance in your streets because despair did not defeat us.

Today Israeli flags rise over your walls because hatred did not erase us.

Today the songs of Jerusalem drown out the voices of every empire that tried to bury the Jewish soul.

And still, beloved city, your wounds remain.

Your mountain waits for redemption.

Your stones still ache with longing.

The House of God has not yet risen again upon your holy hill.

But I swear to you, Jerusalem:

The fire has returned to your children.

We are no longer the broken nation wandering among strangers.

We are no longer the silent victims led to slaughter.

We are the guardians of Zion.

The children of David.

The people who came home through fire and blood and miracle.

And today the world watches as Jerusalem lives again.

O city of gold.

O crown of eternity.

O heartbeat of the Jewish people.

Let the nations rage.

Let history tremble.

For Jerusalem has been liberated.

And the people of Israel live.

Forever.

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