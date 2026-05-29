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There is something about Shabbat in the Judean Hills that cannot be explained to someone who has never stood among them.

The air itself feels different.

As the sun begins its descent behind the ridges and valleys of Yehudah, the golden light spills across ancient stone terraces, olive groves, vineyards, and rocky slopes that have witnessed more Jewish history than entire continents. The modern world begins to fade. The endless noise of politics, headlines, social media outrage, and the latest declarations from those who hate us suddenly seem small, temporary, and insignificant.

The hills remain.

They have always remained.

The Talmud teaches that the Divine Presence never departed from the Land of Israel. The Gemara describes Eretz Yisrael not merely as a geographic location but as a place where heaven and earth meet in a unique way. Every stone, every path, every valley carries memory.

When a Jew walks these hills on Shabbat, he is not merely taking a walk.

He is walking through Tanach.

These are the mountains where Avraham Avinu journeyed after answering the call of God. These are the ridges where Yitzchak wandered in prayer. Somewhere beyond these horizons Yaakov dreamed of angels ascending and descending between heaven and earth.

King David knew these hills.

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The shepherd boy who became the greatest king in Jewish history gazed upon these valleys while composing the words that Jews still recite thousands of years later.

“I lift my eyes unto the mountains. From where will my help come?”

Standing here, one understands that David was not speaking poetically.

He was speaking literally.

He knew these mountains.

He knew what it meant to look across Judea and feel eternity staring back.

The prophet Yirmiyahu walked these roads.

The Maccabees fought among these ridges.

The sages of Israel traveled these paths carrying Torah from generation to generation while empires rose and collapsed around them.

The Romans came.

The Byzantines came.

The Crusaders came.

The Ottomans came.

The British came.

The Nazis tried.

The Soviets dreamed.

The terrorists continue.

The Jew-haters of every generation announce with great confidence that Jewish history is about to end.

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Then they disappear.

The hills remain.

The Torah remains.

The Jewish people remain.

The prophet Amos declared in God’s Name:

“I will plant them upon their land, and they shall never again be uprooted from the land that I have given them.”

Every generation has produced experts who assured the world that this promise was obsolete.

History has been remarkably cruel to those experts.

The God of Israel remembers His promises.

The God of Israel remembers His people.

The God of Israel remembers these hills.

Today, when Jews gather around Shabbat tables throughout Judea, they are not participating in some modern political project. They are continuing a story that began nearly four thousand years ago.

Children laugh in Hebrew.

Torah is studied.

Blessings are recited.

Candles illuminate homes built upon mountains where prophets once walked.

Meanwhile, those who dream of a world without Jews continue writing manifestos, passing resolutions, chanting slogans, and producing endless declarations predicting the disappearance of the Jewish people.

The mountains have heard it all before.

They heard it from Pharaoh.

They heard it from Haman.

They heard it from Rome.

They heard it from the Inquisition.

They heard it from Hitler.

They hear it today from Hamas, Iran, and every movement that builds its identity upon hatred of Jews.

The hills are unimpressed.

Shabbat in the Judean Hills teaches a lesson that every Jew eventually learns.

We are not merely surviving history.

We are witnessing the fulfillment of it.

The mountains surrounding Jerusalem are more than geography. They are testimony. They stand as silent witnesses to a covenant that neither exile, persecution, war, nor hatred could erase.

The Midrash teaches that the mountains themselves rejoiced when the Jewish people entered the Land.

Looking out across Judea as Shabbat descends, it is not difficult to understand why.

The same God who promised this land to Avraham still governs history.

The same covenant still stands.

The same Jewish people still walk these roads.

And as the last rays of sunlight fade behind the ancient ridges of Yehudah and the peace of Shabbat settles across the land, one truth becomes impossible to ignore:

Empires fade.

Tyrants die.

Hate consumes itself.

But the God of Israel remembers.

The Jewish people endure.

And the eternal hills of Judea still stand watch over the land promised to our fathers.

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