The greatest hoax ever sold to humanity isn’t ancient, subtle, or sophisticated. It’s barely 100 years old, stitched together by colonial bureaucrats, revived by Arab dictators, and weaponized by the world’s worst enablers. And somehow—despite every map, document, chronicle, and historical record screaming the opposite—we’re still supposed to pretend that a sovereign country called “Palestine” once existed.

It didn’t.

Not in 1948.

Not in 1917.

Not in 1517 under the Ottomans.

Not in 638 under the Rashidun Caliphate.

Not in 135 when the Romans renamed Judea to “Syria Palaestina” in a failed attempt to erase Jewish identity.

Not EVER.

Meanwhile, Israel existed as a real, functioning, sovereign nation as early as 1000 BCE, when King David made Jerusalem his capital. Jerusalem is mentioned more than 600 times in Jewish texts. In the Qur’an? Zero. The city that defined Jewish civilization for 3,000 years doesn’t appear once—not even by accident. That alone should have ended the debate before it began.

But the world doesn’t run on facts. It runs on convenient lies.

Fast forward to 1921, when the British carve the eastern 78% of Mandatory Palestine and hand it to the Hashemites—a family imported from Mecca after being kicked out by Ibn Saud. Overnight, Transjordan is born. Overnight, the so-called “Palestinian homeland” is erased and replaced by a British-appointed monarchy with zero indigenous roots. No vote. No referendum. No “self-determination.” The land that the world calls “Palestine” becomes Jordan—without a single protest from the Arab world.

Why? Because everyone knew the truth back then:

Jordan was the Arab Palestinian state.

Then comes 1947, the UN Partition Plan. The Jews accept it, despite being offered a fractured sliver of their ancestral homeland. The Arab world rejects it instantly. No negotiation. No compromise. Full-scale war. And in that war, Jordan doesn’t “liberate” anything—it invades Judea and Samaria, illegally occupying the Jewish heartland from 1948 to 1967. During those nineteen years, Jordan:

Expelled every Jew from the Old City

Destroyed 58 synagogues

Turned the ancient Jewish cemetery on the Mount of Olives into a road

Enforced an apartheid-style ban on Jews entering their own holy sites

The world said nothing. No UN emergency sessions. No boycotts. No global marches. When Arabs held Jewish land, the world slept like a baby.

Then in 1967, when Israel defends itself from a coordinated Arab attack and liberates its own homeland, suddenly the same land becomes “occupied.” Amazing how facts change when Jews—not Arabs—are in control.

And now we arrive at the centerpiece of the entire global scam: the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. A monarchy ruling a population that is 70–80% Palestinian, yet insisting—through sheer political theater—that Jordan is somehow unrelated to the “Palestinian cause.” A monarchy terrified of demographics, terrified of majority rule, terrified of the truth. Because if Jordan acknowledged reality—that its citizens ARE Palestinian—then the entire refugee charade collapses.

Let’s be clear:

The “refugees” the world cries about?

Most of them are descendants of people who lived in Mandate-era Palestine for a few generations—many originally from Syria, Egypt, Lebanon, Arabia, and Transjordan. Jordan gave citizenship to the majority of them—because they were their own people. But the kingdom refuses to admit it publicly. Why? Because absorbing the rest would expose the myth that Palestinians need a second Arab state west of the Jordan River.

Jordan fears the truth like fire:

If Palestinians belong in Jordan—where they already form the overwhelming majority—then the entire narrative used to pressure Israel evaporates instantly.

Meanwhile Israel absorbed nearly one million Jewish refugees from Arab lands between 1948 and 1956—Jews expelled from Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Libya, Egypt—without a dime of UNRWA money, without “refugee camps,” without generating global pity. The Arab world expelled more Jews in eight years than the number of Arabs who left Israel during the 1948 war—yet only one side weaponized its displaced population to destroy a neighboring state.

And let’s not forget Black September 1970, when the Hashemite monarchy massacred thousands of Palestinians to prevent them from taking over the kingdom. Suddenly the world that lectures Israel about “treatment of Palestinians” fell silent again. Jordan can kill Palestinians by the thousands and still be praised as “moderate,” but Israel defending itself is somehow the crime of the century.

This is the lie that keeps the world spinning:

Israel must shrink because Jordan refuses to tell the truth about its own population.

This is the lie that fuels the UN:

Palestinians must remain refugees because their existence is politically useful.

This is the lie that keeps the monarchy alive:

Jordan must pretend to be something other than the Arab Palestinian state carved out of Palestine in 1921.

Strip away the propaganda, and the truth stands naked:

Israel is the ancient nation.

Israel is the indigenous people.

Israel is the one with a capital older than Rome.

Israel is the one mentioned in every biblical text.

Israel is the one whose people returned after 2,000 years and rebuilt the land with their bare hands.

“Palestine” is a political phantom, a 20th-century invention, a tool designed not to build an Arab state but to destroy the Jewish one.

And the King of Jordan—propped up by a world that cannot afford for the truth to come out—has played his part flawlessly.

The lie survives only because the world needs it.

The truth survives because the Jewish people do.